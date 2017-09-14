Jeremy Langford (Photo: Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images)

Former Michigan State running back Jeremy Langford has been promoted from the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad after the team placed Danny Woodhead on injured reserve.

Langford, 25, who played for the Spartans from 2012-14, was cut by the Chicago Bears last week.

Woodhead has a hamstring injury.

“It’s an opportunity,” Langford told the Baltimore Sun. “Even when Danny was here, I was looking at it as an opportunity, a second chance, especially after being released. So I’m just coming to show the NFL what I can do and the Ravens what I can do.”

Langford, who played at Westland John Glenn, was drafted by the Bears in the fourth round in 2015. He rushed for 537 yards on 148 carries in 2015 and 200 yards on 62 attempts last season.

Langford rushed for more than 1,400 in each of his last two seasons at MSU.