Belleville's Patrick Lupro, left, and Davion Williams, right, joke around after a drill at football practice Wednesday at Belleville High School. Lupro is a potential target for Michigan State, while Williams already has committed to the Spartans.

Michigan State is 2-0 and on their bye week, giving the coaches an opportunity to not only prepare for next week’s clash with Notre Dame, but to also get on the recruiting trail.

That home game with the Irish is expected to have many recruits in attendance.

“I think they’re starting to turn the page more towards the 2019 class,” Spartan Nation’s Hondo Carpenter said, “but there are still some spots to fill in the 2018 class.”

That emphasis on the 2019 group was highlighted by new offers handed out during the week to defensive ends Derick Hunter from Florida and Keyon Ware-Hudson from California.

The unfinished business in the 2018 class Carpenter refers to is most glaring at running back and, believe it or not, punter.

“I think there is a good chance they will take two running backs,” Carpenter said. “And I think they will take a punter. There is a punter from Florida named Will Przystup that is coming up for the Notre Dame game.”

At running back, the Spartans will graduate Gerald Holmes, and junior LJ Scott will have a decision to make about the NFL Draft following the season.

The Spartans are still all in on University of Detroit Jesuit’s Elijah Collins. Collins has laid low to start the season and has not taken any visits yet, but plans to before the end of the year. The Spartans remain a top option for him.

Birmingham (Ala.) Mountain Brook’s Harold Joiner remains an option, but the odds of him coming north appear to be decreasing. Melbourne (Fla.) Rockledge’s Jashaun Corbin is an interesting possibility, however.

“He is committed to Florida State,” Carpenter said, “but Michigan State has a chance with him. I don’t know that it’s a very big chance, but they offered him in May and there is a crowded backfield at Florida State.”

One newer option is Belleville’s Patrick Lupro. Considered more of a defensive back recruit up until now, Lupro (5-10, 185 pounds) de-committed from Bowling Green last week and is staying open to schools.

“He is being evaluated,” Carpenter said. “He is being looked at as a running back.”

The Spartans are recruiting several Belleville players including highly touted juniors Devontae Dobbs and Julian Barnett. Lupro has played cornerback, safety, running back and even some quarterback for the Tigers.

Belleville’s Davion Williams already has committed to the Spartans.

As for Przystup, an unusually large 6-foot-3, 215-pound punter from Oviedo (Fla.), he was a top performer at Michigan State’s kicking camp in the summer. Since then, he has kept in contact with the Spartans. Typically, specialists are among the last players to be offered in a recruiting class, but Przystup is continuing to move through the process.

“He kicked the ball well at camp, even on a windy day,” Carpenter said.

Michigan State’s current punter Jake Hartbarger is a redshirt junior.

More on the 2019 offers

The two new 2019 offers, Ware-Hudson and Hunter, show the Spartans will emphasize adding pass rushers in that class.

Hunter, a 6-foot-5, 251-pound Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar product, is committed to Miami (Fla.). He has been committed to the Hurricanes since June and to date, has shown no signs of looking at other schools.

Ware-Hudson is from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei. A 6-foot-3, 265-pound prospect, he has offers from USC and Arizona, the two schools most predicted by the 247Sports Crystal Ball as his eventual landing spot, as well as Michigan, Louisville, Utah

Allen Trieu began covering the state of Michigan for Scout.com in 2005 and began managing the entire Midwest in 2009. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.