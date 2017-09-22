Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo, Angelique Chengelis and Matt Charboneau look ahead to Week 4 for Michigan and Michigan State. Detroit News

Joe Bachie (Photo: Al Goldis, AP)

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the Michigan State vs. Notre Dame game (8 p.m. Saturday, FOX, WJR 760).

Matt Charboneau: The Spartans had the extra week to prepare and they’ll need it as the Fighting Irish come to town with a potent rushing attack. That plays into Michigan State’s defensive strength, but the weapons Notre Dame possesses will be as good as the Spartans have seen. It will be close, no doubt, and in this series the unexpected almost becomes expected, but Notre Dame will get a big stop late in the game to preserve the road victory. Notre Dame 27-20

Angelique S. Chengelis: Michigan State’s defense had the benefit of an off weekend and focused heavily on Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush. Slowing him will require tremendous discipline from the Spartans, but it can be done and will be done. If Michigan State neutralizes his ability to run and forces him to throw, this would be advantage MSU. The Spartans are a young team maturing quickly and they're looking like a hard-nosed team. Michigan State 20-17

John Niyo: Notre Dame runs the ball so well Brian Kelly doesn't quite know what to do with his offense. But the Irish should take advantage of their edge at the line of scrimmage and grind out a road win. Notre Dame 28-24

Bob Wojnowski: The Spartans have shown positive signs but weren’t severely tested by a pair of MAC opponents. This will be a severe test, especially for the Michigan State defense, which will have to contain QB Brandon Wimbush and force him to throw. The Irish have a solid, experienced offensive line and their own demons to exorcise, and they have too many athletes for the Spartans to handle ’em all. Notre Dame 34-23

