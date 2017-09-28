Dwan Mathis (Photo: Allen Trieu, Scout)

Michigan State received a commitment from Oak Park quarterback Dwan Mathis on Saturday. Mathis became the second recruit committed in the Spartans’ 2019 class, joining Walled Lake Western offensive tackle Spencer Brown.

Brown and Mathis may well have laid the foundation for a class that could have a heavy in-state flavor to it.

Both have said they are doing their best to recruit other players to join them. Those other players are not limited to the state of Michigan, but many of them know Brown and Mathis from camps, games and other avenues.

A new target on the radar is Flint Carman-Ainsworth defensive end Michael Fletcher, who visited on Saturday and was offered a scholarship by the Spartans. Fletcher, an athletic 6-foot-6, 240-pound prospect who also has Division I basketball offers, called it a dream offer and admitted he grew up watching the Spartans.

"It was a great feeling," he said. "I’ve wanted a chance to play at State my whole life and it’s an unreal feeling to see it come true."

He added that the Spartans were “on top” in his recruitment.

Fletcher received many 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions for Michigan State following his offer. Many Spartan predictions also came through for Belleville offensive tackle Devontae Dobbs and Detroit Cass Tech running back Jaren Mangham.

Both players visited on Saturday. Dobbs’ teammate Julian Barnett has a Michigan State offer and recently called the Spartans one of his top schools. Now word is, Dobbs may have similar feelings. The same goes from Mangham, who, like Dobbs, has offers from around the country.

"I like Michigan State a ton," Mangham told Spartan Nation’s Justin Wieber.

Brown will visit Michigan State again on Saturday. He has been a frequent visitor since his commitment. He and Mathis are the cornerstones of the 2019 class, one which suddenly has a lot of momentum.

“Spencer and I are going to get all the top Michigan guys to come to Michigan State," Mathis said.

Top target committing on Friday

Most recruiting analysts expect Michigan State to add another commitment in its 2018 class on Friday when University of Detroit Jesuit senior running back Elijah Collins announces his college choice.

Collins (6-0, 184 pounds) just visited the Spartans on Saturday and is also considering Iowa, Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, Mississippi State and more.

The Spartans currently do not have a running back committed in their 2018 class, and Collins has been made a priority.

Visitors this weekend

Michigan State will have visitors on campus again for Saturday’s home game against Iowa. There will be one official visitor, Las Vegas Bishop Gorman center Jacob Isaia, a longtime Spartan target and grandson of Spartan great Bob Apisa.

Unofficial visitors will include Yale (Mich.) junior defensive lineman Travis Miracle and East Grand Rapids junior offensive tackle Stuart Kettler.

