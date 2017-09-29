Elijah Collins (Photo: Virginia Lozano / Special to Detroit News, Virginia Lozano / Special to Detroit News)

Elijah Collins, a three-star running back for U-D Jesuit, on Friday committed to Michigan State’s 2018 recruiting class.

Collins (6-0, 200), the first running back commit in MSU’s 2018 class, chose the Spartans over Iowa, Wisconsin, Purdue and Mississippi State, among others.

Collins is rated the No. 1 running back in Michigan, No. 5 in the Midwest and No. 27 nationally for 2018 by Scout.

Collins made his commitment announcement during a pep rally at U-D Jesuit.

"Michigan State is one of the schools I have been watching since I was young and to see how they treat me and want me, that feels pretty great," Collins told Scout in August after visiting MSU for a fall camp practice.

Collins is the 15th commitment in MSU’s 2018 class.

