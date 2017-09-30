Michigan State 17, Iowa 10
Michigan State receiver Felton Davis fends off Iowa's
Michigan State receiver Felton Davis fends off Iowa's Amani Hooker in the first quarter for a long first down as MSU hosts Iowa at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws upfield
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws upfield in the first quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State's Andrew Dowell (5) and Naquan Jones
Michigan State's Andrew Dowell (5) and Naquan Jones (93) knock the ball from the hands of Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley but Iowa recovers.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State's Joe Bachie, left, tackles Iowa quarterback
Michigan State's Joe Bachie, left, tackles Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley for no gain in the first quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke takes the
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke takes the helm before dropping back and passing to Felton Davis.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State running back LJ Scott drags Iowa's Miles
Michigan State running back LJ Scott drags Iowa's Miles Taylor upfield for a first down.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State receiver Felton Davis celebrates his
Michigan State receiver Felton Davis celebrates his first touchdown of the day early in the first quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State's Raequan Williams (99) and David Dowell
Michigan State's Raequan Williams (99) and David Dowell (6) stop the Iowa ball carrier for a short gain and force the Hawkeyes to give up the ball in the first quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State's Darrell Stewart runs though a tackle
Michigan State's Darrell Stewart runs though a tackle by Iowa's Michael Ojemudia in the first quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Iowa's Bo Bower, right, was flagged for a facemask
Iowa's Bo Bower, right, was flagged for a facemask infraction against Michigan State's Darrell Stewart in the first quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke sprints upfield
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke sprints upfield for a long gain that helped set up the team's second touchdown in the first quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Felton Davis has plenty of company in the end zone,
Felton Davis has plenty of company in the end zone, but still comes down with this touchdown pass from Brian Lewerke.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Spartan fans may have thought they were seeing double,
Spartan fans may have thought they were seeing double, when Andrew Dowell and Hunter Rison, who both wear No. 5, met at midfield in celebration after taking over a possession on downs.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Brian Lewerke weaves past Iowa tacklers like Anthony
Brian Lewerke weaves past Iowa tacklers like Anthony Nelson (98) in the fourth quarter for a first down that sealed the deal as Michigan State won, 17-10.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
"Things got a little tense out there today," quipped
"Things got a little tense out there today," quipped Mark Dantonio after MSU beat Iowa, 17-10.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Iowa's Josh Jackson, right, dodged a penalty on this
Iowa's Josh Jackson, right, dodged a penalty on this play as he rearranged Michigan State receiver Cody White's headgear on a first down in the third quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State receiver Hunter Rison turns upfield
Michigan State receiver Hunter Rison turns upfield in the third quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State's Cam Chambers was one of eight Spartans
Michigan State's Cam Chambers was one of eight Spartans to haul in a reception, this one for 10 yards in the third quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke passes to
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke passes to tight end Matt Sokol in the third quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State tight end Matt Sokol takes flight at
Michigan State tight end Matt Sokol takes flight at the end of a long first down run in the third quarter on a pass from Brian Lewerke. He had Michigan State's only fumble of the game and recovered it himself.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State defenders gang up on Iowa running back
Michigan State defenders gang up on Iowa running back Akrum Wadley and tackle him short of the first down in the fourth quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Iowa receiver Nick Easley can't catch this Nate Stanley
Iowa receiver Nick Easley can't catch this Nate Stanley pass after it bounced off the turf in front of him and off his chest.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke scrambles
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke scrambles out of the grasp of Iowa's Cedrick Lattimore in the fourth quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State running back LJ Scott fights off Iowa's
Michigan State running back LJ Scott fights off Iowa's Ben Niemann (44) in the fourth quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State's Darrell Stewart runs upfield in the
Michigan State's Darrell Stewart runs upfield in the fourth quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State fans get on their feet to cheer as MSU
Michigan State fans get on their feet to cheer as MSU beats Iowa, 17-10, at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State defenders Chris Frey, right, and Joe
Michigan State defenders Chris Frey, right, and Joe Bachie take turns on the radio after MSU beat Iowa, 17-10, at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
    East Lansing — Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio likens the confidence of punter Jake Hartbarger to someone winning all the games at the fair.

    For Hartbarger, that just means he’s feeling good about the way he’s kicking the ball.

    “He’s joked about it,” Hartbarger said. “All it means is I’m feeling confident on the field and when I get in there everything feels good.”

    It all felt good in Michigan State’s 17-10 victory over Iowa on Saturday when all five of Hartbarger’s punts were downed inside the Iowa 20, including four of them inside the 10. It was his final punt, one that went out of bounds at the 16, that might have been the biggest of the game.

    With just less than a minute remaining and Iowa without a timeout, Hartbarger overcame two straight Michigan State penalties to pin the Hawkeyes deep with just 45 seconds left in the game, effectively putting them out of reach of tying the score.

    “That’s the biggest thing, pinning it deep inside the 10-yard line is what really helps us out because of field position,” Hartbarger said. “The position their offense is in after we punt is really helpful and then the defense stropped them on three-and-out I don’t know how many times. That is a big part of the game.”

    It has taken some time for Hartbarger to get to this point. His first two seasons were inconsistent at best with backup quarterback Tyler O’Connor doing some of the punting back in 2015.

    But now Hartbarger has Dantonio talking carnival games.

    “I’ve been saying I’ve been waiting because Jake Hartbarger has tremendous talent,” Dantonio said. “I’ve been waiting for a couple years when he was a redshirt freshman and redshirt sophomore for him to start punting like he’s going to the fair. When you go the fair and everything is going well for you, you have a lot of confidence that you can shoot the hoops. You go over and pitch a penny. You can do all these different things and you can just enjoy going out there punting.

    “That’s where he’s at right now. He can punt very, very well and he knows that. He’s in rhythm. Sometimes we’re out-punting the coverage, but we’ve had great coverage at this point.”

    Person joins youth brigade

    Michigan State continued its youth movement on Saturday as safety Tre Person became the 13th true freshman to play this season, seeing a handful of snaps on defense in the first half.

    He missed on one tackle but finished with two more in limited playing time as junior Grayson Miller missed his second game with an undisclosed injury.

    “Tre Person has done a great job in practice,” Dantonio said. “Grayson Miller is out with a slight injury. He could’ve played but in an emergency role. That front-side safety, you need to be able to cover. He can cover very well. He’s active and he’s been active in practices and I thought we’ve got to give him a chance to play. With that being said, I thought David Dowell played very well today. I thought our entire defense did, and our secondary as well.”

    Right guard Kevin Jarvis played in the first three games, but he got his first start on Saturday with David Beedle out because of an injury. Jarvis became the second true freshman to start, joining cornerback Josiah Scott, who has started all four games for the Spartans.

    “Kevin Jarvis started, so a true freshman started at right offensive guard,” Dantonio said. “That’s a lot for a true freshman. He played the entire game and I thought he did pretty well. That’s a lot to ask of him the entire game.”

    Extra points

    Michigan State held Iowa to 19 yards rushing, which is the Hawkeyes’ lowest rushing total in a game since minus-9 against Ohio State on Sept. 24, 2005. MSU’s defense now has two of Iowa’s five lowest single-game rushing totals since 2005, as the Spartans limited Iowa to 23 yards on Oct. 5, 2013.

    … Linebacker Joe Bachie posted a career-high 3.5 tackles for loss, including a 3-yard sack. He also recovered a fumble in the red zone.

    … Safety Khari Willis recorded his first career sack, a 7-yard stop in the second quarter.

    mcharbnoeau@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/mattcharboneau

