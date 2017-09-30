Michigan State and Iowa tangle on Saturday at 4 p.m. in MSU's Big Ten opener at Spartan Stadium. Follow the action with live updates throughout the game by Geoff Robinson of The Detroit News.
MICHIGAN STATE VS. IOWA
When: Saturday, 4 p.m.
Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing
TV / radio: FOX / WJR 760
Records: Michigan State 2-1 (0-0 Big Ten), Iowa 3-1 (0-1).
Line: Michigan State by 4
