Brian Lewerke (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

Michigan State and Iowa tangle on Saturday at 4 p.m. in MSU's Big Ten opener at Spartan Stadium. Follow the action with live updates throughout the game by Geoff Robinson of The Detroit News.

MICHIGAN STATE VS. IOWA

When: Saturday, 4 p.m.

Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

TV / radio: FOX / WJR 760

Records: Michigan State 2-1 (0-0 Big Ten), Iowa 3-1 (0-1).

Line: Michigan State by 4

