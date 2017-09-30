Felton Davis has plenty of company in the end zone, but still comes down with this touchdown pass from Brian Lewerke. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

East Lansing — The win is what mattered most for Michigan State on Saturday, and that’s exactly what it got.

Pretty it was not, but Michigan State did enough to knock off Iowa, 17-10, in front of 73,331 at Spartan Stadium. It will head into next week’s rivalry game with Michigan with at least a little momentum.

Felton Davis had career highs in catches (nine) and yards (114) with two touchdowns to lead the Spartans (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) while quarterback Brian Lewerke was 18-for-28 for 212 yards and the two touchdowns to Davis.

The Spartans defense was solid most of the game, holding Iowa to 28 yards rushing while forcing a pair of turnovers and keeping the Hawkeyes in poor field position much of the game.

Akrum Wadley scored the only touchdown for Iowa (3-2, 0-2) but he only gained 30 yards on 17 carries while quarterback Nate Stanley, who entered the game leading the Big Ten with 12 touchdown passes, was 16-for-31 for 197 yards.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 17, Iowa 10

Michigan State did most of its damage early, opening the game with one of its most efficient drives of the season, going 75 yards on seven plays and taking an early 7-0 lead when Lewerke hit Davis with a 22-yard touchdown pass. Lewerke was 5-for-5 for 70 yards on the drive while Davis had four catches

The Spartans added to the advantage late in the first quarter after pinning Iowa deep in its own end and forcing a punt that Laress Nelson returned to the Hawkeyes 31. After a facemask penalty and a pass interference call in the end zone on Iowa, Michigan State capitalized with Davis’ second touchdown catch, a 6-yarder from Lewerke to put the Spartans up 14-0 with 2:11 left in the first quarter.

Iowa got back in the game in the second quarter, finally finding some rhythm on offense as the passing game got rolling. The Hawkeyes got deep into Spartans territory on a 31-yard pass from Stanley to Ihmir Smitt-Marsette to set up Wadley’s 9-yard touchdown run to cut the Michigan State lead to 14-7 with 12:15 left in the second quarter.

The Michigan State defense ramped up the pressure late in the first half, twice forcing Iowa to punt from its end zone. The Spartans couldn’t take advantage the first time but managed to extend its lead the second time when Matt Coghlin kicked a 38-yard field goal to put Michigan State ahead, 17-7, with 43 seconds left in the second quarter.

Michigan State got stuffed on fourth down midway through the third quarter at the Iowa 30 but the defense bailed the Spartans offense out, forcing a fumble on the next drive. It was the second fumble recovery of the quarter for Michigan State — Joe Bachie had one deep in MSU territory early in the second half — as Josiah Scott knocked the ball away from Iowa’s Brandon Smith and it was recovered by Chris Frey, giving the Spartans the ball at their 41 with 2:43 left in the third quarter.

However, the Spartans failed to convert as Coghlin’s 48-yard field goal was no good. That led to the Hawkeyes trimming the deficit to 17-10 with 9:08 to play on a 43-yard field goal from Miguel Recinos.

Michigan State could have put the game away with points on the next drive, but it stalled in Iowa territory and punted to the Hawkeyes, who took over at their 7 with 4:39 left in the game. The defense forced a three-and-out but picked up just one first down on the next drive, punting the ball back to Iowa, which took over at its 16 with 45 seconds left. However, three plays later, the game was over.

