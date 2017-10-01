Michigan State 17, Iowa 10
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michigan State receiver Felton Davis fends off Iowa's
Michigan State receiver Felton Davis fends off Iowa's Amani Hooker in the first quarter for a long first down as MSU hosts Iowa at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws upfield
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws upfield in the first quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Andrew Dowell (5) and Naquan Jones
Michigan State's Andrew Dowell (5) and Naquan Jones (93) knock the ball from the hands of Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley but Iowa recovers.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Joe Bachie, left, tackles Iowa quarterback
Michigan State's Joe Bachie, left, tackles Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley for no gain in the first quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke takes the
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke takes the helm before dropping back and passing to Felton Davis.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back LJ Scott drags Iowa's Miles
Michigan State running back LJ Scott drags Iowa's Miles Taylor upfield for a first down.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State receiver Felton Davis celebrates his
Michigan State receiver Felton Davis celebrates his first touchdown of the day early in the first quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Raequan Williams (99) and David Dowell
Michigan State's Raequan Williams (99) and David Dowell (6) stop the Iowa ball carrier for a short gain and force the Hawkeyes to give up the ball in the first quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Darrell Stewart runs though a tackle
Michigan State's Darrell Stewart runs though a tackle by Iowa's Michael Ojemudia in the first quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Iowa's Bo Bower, right, was flagged for a facemask
Iowa's Bo Bower, right, was flagged for a facemask infraction against Michigan State's Darrell Stewart in the first quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke sprints upfield
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke sprints upfield for a long gain that helped set up the team's second touchdown in the first quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Felton Davis has plenty of company in the end zone,
Felton Davis has plenty of company in the end zone, but still comes down with this touchdown pass from Brian Lewerke.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartan fans may have thought they were seeing double,
Spartan fans may have thought they were seeing double, when Andrew Dowell and Hunter Rison, who both wear No. 5, met at midfield in celebration after taking over a possession on downs.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brian Lewerke weaves past Iowa tacklers like Anthony
Brian Lewerke weaves past Iowa tacklers like Anthony Nelson (98) in the fourth quarter for a first down that sealed the deal as Michigan State won, 17-10.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
"Things got a little tense out there today," quipped
"Things got a little tense out there today," quipped Mark Dantonio after MSU beat Iowa, 17-10.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Iowa's Josh Jackson, right, dodged a penalty on this
Iowa's Josh Jackson, right, dodged a penalty on this play as he rearranged Michigan State receiver Cody White's headgear on a first down in the third quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State receiver Hunter Rison turns upfield
Michigan State receiver Hunter Rison turns upfield in the third quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cam Chambers was one of eight Spartans
Michigan State's Cam Chambers was one of eight Spartans to haul in a reception, this one for 10 yards in the third quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke passes to
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke passes to tight end Matt Sokol in the third quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State tight end Matt Sokol takes flight at
Michigan State tight end Matt Sokol takes flight at the end of a long first down run in the third quarter on a pass from Brian Lewerke. He had Michigan State's only fumble of the game and recovered it himself.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State defenders gang up on Iowa running back
Michigan State defenders gang up on Iowa running back Akrum Wadley and tackle him short of the first down in the fourth quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Iowa receiver Nick Easley can't catch this Nate Stanley
Iowa receiver Nick Easley can't catch this Nate Stanley pass after it bounced off the turf in front of him and off his chest.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke scrambles
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke scrambles out of the grasp of Iowa's Cedrick Lattimore in the fourth quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back LJ Scott fights off Iowa's
Michigan State running back LJ Scott fights off Iowa's Ben Niemann (44) in the fourth quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Darrell Stewart runs upfield in the
Michigan State's Darrell Stewart runs upfield in the fourth quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State fans get on their feet to cheer as MSU
Michigan State fans get on their feet to cheer as MSU beats Iowa, 17-10, at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State defenders Chris Frey, right, and Joe
Michigan State defenders Chris Frey, right, and Joe Bachie take turns on the radio after MSU beat Iowa, 17-10, at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept 30, 2017, in East Lansing.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    East Lansing — After losing its final non-conference game of the season last week to Notre Dame, Michigan State had one goal on Saturday against Iowa — start Big Ten play off on a winning note.

    The Spartans did just that, erasing some of the bad taste from last season when a loss in the conference opener was the first of seven straight defeats. They also created at least some momentum heading into next week’s rivalry matchup with Michigan.

    Before that gets rolling, however, here are some key takeaways from the victory over Iowa:

    ■ Defensive revival: A season ago, Michigan State couldn’t close games, especially on the defensive side of the ball. In Saturday’s win over the Hawkeyes, the Spartans defense was tested over and over in the second half and responded in a way it never did last season. Michigan State finished with six three-and-outs on defense, the last two coming on the final two Iowa drives, with the Spartans holding onto a seven-point lead. Those were the moments last season when Michigan State would have given up a long drive or allowed a big play. This time, however, the Spartans stood tall as the offense couldn’t add insurance points.

    What’s more, the defense was solid the entire game. A week after failing to bail out the offense on any of its three turnovers, the MSU defense this week was stout from start to finish. Iowa managed to run for just 19 yards despite entering the game averaging 155 yards on the ground while allowing the Hawkeyes to convert just four of 14 third-down attempts.

    ■ Impressive punting: Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio has said at various times that the punt is the most important play in a game. While that might be a bit of an exaggeration, junior Jake Hartbarger showed how crucial it can be to get quality punting. After struggling through his first two seasons, Hartbarger has been outstanding this season, and that was no different against Iowa. He punted five times, and all five kicks were downed inside the Iowa 20-yard line. In fact, four of them were downed inside the 10, as Hartbarger continually pinned the Hawkeyes deep.

    Iowa followed all five punts by going three-and-out and never advanced the ball past its own 13-yard line. Hartbarger entered the game third in the Big Ten in punting average at 44.9 yards a game and has now downed seven kicks inside the 10-yard line this season. It has Dantonio comparing Hartbarger to a carnival goer. “When you go the fair and everything is going well for you, you have a lot of confidence that you can shoot the hoops. You go over and pitch a penny. You can do all these different things, and you can just enjoy going out there punting. That’s where he’s at right now.”

    2017 MICHIGAN STATE SCHEDULE

    ■ Davis dominating: After seeing limited action as a true freshman in 2015, big things were expected of receiver Felton Davis in 2016. However, injuries slowed Davis at times last season and he finished with just 12 catches for 150 yards. All that is in the past now as Davis continued to be one of quarterback Brian Lewerke’s favorite targets against Iowa with nine catches for 114 yards — both career highs — and scoring a pair of touchdowns.

    Davis now has 21 catches for 256 yards and four touchdowns, all surpassing his career totals entering the season. At 6-foot-4 and nearly 200 pounds, Davis has the size to overmatch most corners and the speed to get past them. The Spartans have plenty of young talent at wide receiver, but four games in, it’s becoming clear that Davis can be the real difference-maker in the group.

    ■ Protecting the ball: It’s not as if Michigan State believed turnovers were no big deal, but Saturday’s win over the Hawkeyes proved just how crucial it can be to hang on to the ball. Michigan State entered the game 125th in the nation in turnover ratio and were coming off a Notre Dame game where it gave the ball away three times, which led to 21 Irish points in a 20-point loss.

    Against Iowa, Michigan State didn’t have a turnover for the first time this season and created two of its own — a pair of fumble recoveries in the second half. It was nearly the exact opposite as a week ago and with the way the Spartans’ defense is playing, it will be crucial moving forward for the Spartans not to beat themselves. Instead, if they protect the ball and rely on the defense, it will likely keep them in most games for the rest of the Big Ten season.

    ■ Young and eager: Michigan State’s youth has been talked about often, as 53 players on its roster are either freshmen or redshirt freshmen. And considering there are only 12 seniors on the roster, those young players are being counted on to produce on a weekly basis. Against Iowa, safety Tre Person became the 13th true freshman to play this season, while freshman Kevin Jarvis started at right guard in place of the injured David Beedle.

    How many more freshmen join in remains to be seen, but it’s clear four games into the season that all are being relied upon to make plays. Whether it is the trio of receivers — Cody White, Hunter Rison and Laress Nelson — the offensive line duo of Jarvis and Jordan Reid, Josiah Scott at cornerback, Antjuan Simmons at linebacker or Jacub Panasiuk at defensive end, they’re all making a difference and showing that the future is bright for Michigan State.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/mattcharboneau

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE