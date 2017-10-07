Michigan State 14, Michigan 10
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michigan State long snapper Collin Caflisch (57) and
Michigan State long snapper Collin Caflisch (57) and quarterback Brian Lewerke (14) take the celebration to the MSU fans after the Spartans beat the Wolverines 14-10 in Ann Arbor on Saturday, October 7, 2017.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and starting quarterback
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and starting quarterback John O'Korn walk across the field looking grim after a rain-drenched, turnover-plagued loss to Michigan State in Ann Arbor, 14-10.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State linebacker Chris Frey get reacquainted
Michigan State linebacker Chris Frey get reacquainted with the Paul Bunyan trophy after the Spartans beat the Wolverines 14-10 in Ann Arbor.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio is all smiles
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio is all smiles after his Spartans beat the Wolverines 14-10 in Ann Arbor.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon fumbles the ball while
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon fumbles the ball while under pressure from Michigan State cornerback Justin Layne late in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke runs the ball
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke runs the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Chris Evans is tackled by Michigan
Michigan running back Chris Evans is tackled by Michigan State safety David Dowell (#6) and safety Khari Willis (#27) in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke (#14) is congratulated
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke (#14) is congratulated by teammate wide receiver Trishton Jackson after Lewerke ran the ball in for a touchdown in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn scrambles while looking
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn scrambles while looking for an open man in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones can't
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones can't hold onto this pass while under pressure from Michigan State cornerback Justin Layne in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry is tackled by Michigan
Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry is tackled by Michigan State safety David Dowell, left, and cornerback Josiah Scott in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry is tackled by Michigan
Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry is tackled by Michigan State safety Khari Willis in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State wide receiver Darrell Stewart Jr. catches
Michigan State wide receiver Darrell Stewart Jr. catches a pass over Michigan defenders, including defensive back Tyree Kinnel (23) in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State wide receiver Darrell Stewart Jr. looks
Michigan State wide receiver Darrell Stewart Jr. looks down on Michigan defensive back Brandon Watson after catching a long pass in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke dives for
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke dives for a first down, beating Michigan linebacker Noah Furbush in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio congratulates
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio congratulates Michigan State tight end Matt Sokol after a Spartans touchdown in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State offensive linemen Brian Allen (65) and
Michigan State offensive linemen Brian Allen (65) and Kevin Jarvis (75) lead the way for Michigan State running back Madre London to scored a touchdown in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back LJ Scott (3) waits to
Michigan State running back LJ Scott (3) waits to congratulate fellow running back Madre London (28) after London scored a touchdown in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State defensive lineman Gerald Owens (41)
Michigan State defensive lineman Gerald Owens (41) and defensive end Demetrius Cooper sack Michigan quarterback John O'Korn in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State defensive lineman Gerald Owens celebrates
Michigan State defensive lineman Gerald Owens celebrates a sack of Michigan quarterback John O'Korn in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back Madre London breaks away
Michigan State running back Madre London breaks away for a huge gain in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back Madre London breaks away
Michigan State running back Madre London breaks away for a huge gain in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back Madre London breaks away
Michigan State running back Madre London breaks away for a huge gain in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back Madre London signals a
Michigan State running back Madre London signals a first down after running for a huge gain in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan fans look dismayed after the Spartans defense
Michigan fans look dismayed after the Spartans defense sacked Michigan quarterback John O'Korn late in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke scrambles
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke scrambles away from Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich (left) and Michigan defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (73) in the first quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke dives for
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke dives for the goal line and a touchdown.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke takes a hit,
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke takes a hit, but crosses the goal line for the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry runs away from Michigan
Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry runs away from Michigan State safety David Dowell (6) and Michigan State safety Khari Willis (27) for a first down gain on a reception in the first quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Michigan State's offensive line behind center Brian
The Michigan State's offensive line behind center Brian Allen (65) lines up against the Michigan defensive line and nose guard Maurice Hurst (73) in the first quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State linebacker Chris Frey celebrates after
Michigan State linebacker Chris Frey celebrates after recovering a fumble by Michigan running back Ty Isaac in the first quarter. Frey is congratulated by Michigan State cornerback Josiah Scott (22) and Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes (48).  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn warms up before the
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn warms up before the game, with freshman QB Dylan Mccaffrey looking on.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary jogs on the
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary jogs on the field before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State players walk past Michigan fans on their
Michigan State players walk past Michigan fans on their way to the field for pregame warm ups before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State cheerleaders practice a routine before
Michigan State cheerleaders practice a routine before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State cheerleaders practice a routine before
Michigan State cheerleaders practice a routine before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel warms up before
Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel warms up before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary practices with
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary practices with the goal post before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh walks with his team
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh walks with his team into the stadium before the start of the game against Michigan State University at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor, October 7, 2017.  David Guralnick / Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight walks into the
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight walks into the stadium with the team. Speight is not expected to play due to injury.  David Guralnick / Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio arrives to
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio arrives to Michigan Stadium with his team.  David Guralnick / Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State fans and family members scream and yell
Michigan State fans and family members scream and yell as the team walks off the bus into the stadium.  David Guralnick / Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan and Michigan State fans tailgate outside of
Michigan and Michigan State fans tailgate outside of Michigan Stadium before the game.  David Guralnick / Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan fans chat with Spartan super fan Johnnie Spirit
Michigan fans chat with Spartan super fan Johnnie Spirit while tailgating before the Michigan vs. Michigan State game in Ann Arbor on Saturday, October 7, 2017.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan fan Emily Hofner, 13, of Northville, makes
Michigan fan Emily Hofner, 13, of Northville, makes a nice catch despite competition from her sisters Erica (left), 13, and Grace, 14, (middle) as fans tailgate outside Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Long-time University of Michigan employees Jim and
Long-time University of Michigan employees Jim and Susan Middlemas of Ann Arbor wear their maize and blue proudly before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan alum (1976) Russ Gnau holds his granddaughter
Michigan alum (1976) Russ Gnau holds his granddaughter Reagan Seguin, 18-months, a Michigan State fan, owing to the fact that her mother, Gnau's daughter, Amanda Seguin and father Colin Sequin both graduated from MSU in 2008. The Gnau's have been tailgating at Michigan games for 49 years, but this is young Reagan's first Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Livesey George of Ann Arbor, a 2016 UM alum, tosses
Livesey George of Ann Arbor, a 2016 UM alum, tosses a football while tailgating outside Michigan Stadium.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Farnsworth of Salt Lake City, Utah carries his
Nate Farnsworth of Salt Lake City, Utah carries his four-year-old son Auggie Farnsworth among the tailgate parties outside Michigan Stadium. Farnsworth is a 2004 Michigan alum.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartan super fan Johnnie Spirit tries for a low-five,
Spartan super fan Johnnie Spirit tries for a low-five, but members of the Michigan dance team are having none of it before the Michigan vs. Michigan State game in Ann Arbor.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDIN 25 COMMENTMORE

    Ann Arbor — Michigan State could not get any offense going in the second half on Saturday, but that didn’t matter.

    Michigan’s offense undermined a stellar performance by its defense with five turnovers, including three in the second half.

    The Spartans, large underdogs entering the game, upset the seventh-ranked Wolverines, 14-10, before 112,432 at Michigan in the first night game in the history of the series. Most of the second half was played in a driving rainstorm with heavy wind, although it eased in the final minutes.

    Michigan State is 4-1, 2-0 Big Ten, and Michigan is 4-1, 1-1.

    BOX SCORE: Michigan State 14, Michigan 10

    The Spartans have won eight of the last 10 against the Wolverines. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is 1-2 against the in-state rival, while MSU coach Mark Dantonio is 8-3.

    It was the first start for Michigan quarterback John O’Korn, who had three second-half interceptions and was curiously throwing the ball in the heavy rain. David Dowell had two interceptions and Joe Bachie had an interception and forced a fumble for the Spartans.

    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE

    Michigan coach talks about how turnovers derailed team in 14-10 defeat to Michigan State. Angelique S. Chengelis

    And while the Michigan defense played admirably throughout the game and stuffed the Spartans on third down, in the Spartans’ critical final possession, the Wolverines gave up two first downs, the first two of the second half.

    Michigan’s defense, ranked No. 1 heading into the game, was put in difficult spots throughout the game, but the one thing it did not do was force a turnover — Michigan was minus-five in turnover margin.

    Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke was 11-of-22 passing for 94 yards and one touchdown, and he led the team in rushing with 61 yards on 15 carries and a score. The Spartans had 252 total yards, including 158 rushing.

    O’Korn was 16-of-35 for 198 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. Karan Higdon led Michigan in rushing with 65 yards, as the Wolverines finished with 102 rushing yards.

    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE

    Michigan coach commends defense for keeping team in game despite numerous turnovers. Angelique S. Chengelis

    Michigan, which trailed 14-3 at halftime, got a break early in the second half thanks in large part to its defense and a botched punt return by MSU’s Laress Nelson that gave the Spartans the ball on their 2-yard line. They could not generate any offense and punted from their end zone.

    The Wolverines had their best starting position of the game at the MSU 33-yard line and after Grant Perry appeared to score on a 17-yard pass from O’Korn, officials ruled him just short and Khalid Hill ran in 1 yard to pull Michigan to 14-10.

    Michigan schedule

    Michigan State schedule

    As the heavy rain started to drench the stadium, Michigan’s defense held the Spartans to a three-and-out, but a fine punt forced Michigan to start at its 19. The drive ended with the Wolverines’ third turnover when O’Korn, surprisingly throwing in worsening rain, was intercepted by David Dowell.

    While Michigan’s defense continued to contain the Spartans, the Wolverines continued to throw the ball in ridiculous weather conditions. Their next two drives ended with interceptions, UM’s fourth and fifth turnovers of the game.

    It was a brutal first half for the Wolverines, who were coming off a bye the previous week. Michigan State held a 14-3 halftime lead. They fumbled twice — Ty Isaac’s fumble in the first quarter led to the Spartans’ first touchdown, and Sean McKeon’s fumble late in the half ended the Wolverines’ last-ditch effort to score in the half — and had two three-and-outs.

    Skip in Skip
    x

    Embed

    x

    Share

    CLOSE

    Michigan coach on his combined record on against Michigan State and Ohio State. Angelique S. Chengelis

    Michigan State outgained Michigan 185-155 in total yards, and dominated in rushing, 112 to 43 yards.

    The Spartans were energized in the second quarter and scored after driving 83 yards on nine plays. Lewerke hit Madre London on a 16-yard screen for the touchdown and a 14-3 lead. The drive was highlighted by Darrell Stewart’s stunning 30-yard reception.

    Michigan State took a 7-3 lead, converting on a fumble by Michigan running back Ty Isaac. Isaac was stripped by Joe Bachie and the Spartans started the drive at the UM 46-yard line. Michigan State would have faced a third-and-4 situation after Maurice Hurst threw Gerald Holmes for a 3-yard loss, but Michigan linebacker Devin Bush was called for an unsportsmanlike penalty. That gave MSU a first down at the Michigan 11. After a false start, Lewerke, facing pressure, scrambled and scored on a 14-yard run.

    O’Korn opened his first start of the season leading the team on a 16-play drive, but the red-zone issues of the first three games of the season reappeared. Two incomplete passes in the end zone forced a field goal. Quinn Nordin gave Michigan a 3-0 lead on a 30-yarder.

    LINKEDIN 25 COMMENTMORE