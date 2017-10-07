The Michigan State Spartans celebrate with the Paul Bunyan Trophy after defeating Michigan 14-10. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — Michigan State could not get any offense going in the second half on Saturday, but that didn’t matter.

Michigan’s offense undermined a stellar performance by its defense with five turnovers, including three in the second half.

The Spartans, large underdogs entering the game, upset the seventh-ranked Wolverines, 14-10, before 112,432 at Michigan in the first night game in the history of the series. Most of the second half was played in a driving rainstorm with heavy wind, although it eased in the final minutes.

Michigan State is 4-1, 2-0 Big Ten, and Michigan is 4-1, 1-1.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 14, Michigan 10

The Spartans have won eight of the last 10 against the Wolverines. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is 1-2 against the in-state rival, while MSU coach Mark Dantonio is 8-3.

It was the first start for Michigan quarterback John O’Korn, who had three second-half interceptions and was curiously throwing the ball in the heavy rain. David Dowell had two interceptions and Joe Bachie had an interception and forced a fumble for the Spartans.

And while the Michigan defense played admirably throughout the game and stuffed the Spartans on third down, in the Spartans’ critical final possession, the Wolverines gave up two first downs, the first two of the second half.

Michigan’s defense, ranked No. 1 heading into the game, was put in difficult spots throughout the game, but the one thing it did not do was force a turnover — Michigan was minus-five in turnover margin.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and starting quarterback John O'Korn walk across the field looking grim after a rain-drenched, turnover-plagued loss to Michigan State in Ann Arbor, 14-10. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke was 11-of-22 passing for 94 yards and one touchdown, and he led the team in rushing with 61 yards on 15 carries and a score. The Spartans had 252 total yards, including 158 rushing.

O’Korn was 16-of-35 for 198 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. Karan Higdon led Michigan in rushing with 65 yards, as the Wolverines finished with 102 rushing yards.

Michigan, which trailed 14-3 at halftime, got a break early in the second half thanks in large part to its defense and a botched punt return by MSU’s Laress Nelson that gave the Spartans the ball on their 2-yard line. They could not generate any offense and punted from their end zone.

The Wolverines had their best starting position of the game at the MSU 33-yard line and after Grant Perry appeared to score on a 17-yard pass from O’Korn, officials ruled him just short and Khalid Hill ran in 1 yard to pull Michigan to 14-10.

As the heavy rain started to drench the stadium, Michigan’s defense held the Spartans to a three-and-out, but a fine punt forced Michigan to start at its 19. The drive ended with the Wolverines’ third turnover when O’Korn, surprisingly throwing in worsening rain, was intercepted by David Dowell.

While Michigan’s defense continued to contain the Spartans, the Wolverines continued to throw the ball in ridiculous weather conditions. Their next two drives ended with interceptions, UM’s fourth and fifth turnovers of the game.

It was a brutal first half for the Wolverines, who were coming off a bye the previous week. Michigan State held a 14-3 halftime lead. They fumbled twice — Ty Isaac’s fumble in the first quarter led to the Spartans’ first touchdown, and Sean McKeon’s fumble late in the half ended the Wolverines’ last-ditch effort to score in the half — and had two three-and-outs.

Michigan State outgained Michigan 185-155 in total yards, and dominated in rushing, 112 to 43 yards.

The Spartans were energized in the second quarter and scored after driving 83 yards on nine plays. Lewerke hit Madre London on a 16-yard screen for the touchdown and a 14-3 lead. The drive was highlighted by Darrell Stewart’s stunning 30-yard reception.

Michigan State took a 7-3 lead, converting on a fumble by Michigan running back Ty Isaac. Isaac was stripped by Joe Bachie and the Spartans started the drive at the UM 46-yard line. Michigan State would have faced a third-and-4 situation after Maurice Hurst threw Gerald Holmes for a 3-yard loss, but Michigan linebacker Devin Bush was called for an unsportsmanlike penalty. That gave MSU a first down at the Michigan 11. After a false start, Lewerke, facing pressure, scrambled and scored on a 14-yard run.

O’Korn opened his first start of the season leading the team on a 16-play drive, but the red-zone issues of the first three games of the season reappeared. Two incomplete passes in the end zone forced a field goal. Quinn Nordin gave Michigan a 3-0 lead on a 30-yarder.