Michigan State 14, Michigan 10
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and starting quarterback
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and starting quarterback John O'Korn walk across the field looking grim after a rain-drenched, turnover-plagued loss to Michigan State in Ann Arbor, 14-10.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Michigan State Spartans celebrate with the Paul
The Michigan State Spartans celebrate with the Paul Bunyan trophy after defeating Michigan 14-10.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State linebacker Chris Frey get reacquainted
Michigan State linebacker Chris Frey get reacquainted with the Paul Bunyan trophy after the Spartans beat the Wolverines 14-10 in Ann Arbor.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones takes
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones takes a moment to himself after the loss to Michigan State.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie (left) intercepts
Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie (left) intercepts a John O'Korn pass intended for Michigan tight end Zach Gentry in the fourth quarter. Michigan State safety David Dowell (6) was also in on the play.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie his fourth quarter
Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie his fourth quarter interception of a John O'Korn pass.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A Hail Mary pass by Michigan QB John O'Korn falls incomplete
A Hail Mary pass by Michigan QB John O'Korn falls incomplete on the final play of the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rain-soaked Michigan fans realize the game is lost.
Rain-soaked Michigan fans realize the game is lost.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Michigan Marching Band performs just before kickoff
The Michigan Marching Band performs just before kickoff of the first ever night game between Michigan and Michigan State in Ann Arbor.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State safety David Dowell stops Michigan wide
Michigan State safety David Dowell stops Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry at the goal line on a pass play in the third quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan fullback Khalid Hill scores on a one-yard
Michigan fullback Khalid Hill scores on a one-yard plunge in the third quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones reacts
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones reacts after a Michigan State interception in the fourth quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
4. Michigan State (4-1, 2-0) – The Spartans have put
4. Michigan State (4-1, 2-0) – The Spartans have put last season well into the rearview mirror, and the win at Michigan hammers that home. The numbers weren’t great thanks to a stiff Michigan defense and brutal weather, but the Spartans avoided turnovers and continued to dominate the rivalry as they head next week to Minnesota. Last week: 5.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan fans in the student section seem to be enjoying
Michigan fans in the student section seem to be enjoying the heavy rain in the second half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A MSU fans and a pair of Michigan fans have different
A MSU fans and a pair of Michigan fans have different reactions to a dropped pass by Michigan receiver Eddie McDoom on the Wolverines final drive of the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State safety David Dowell makes a fourth quarter
Michigan State safety David Dowell makes a fourth quarter interception intended for Michigan tight end Ian Bunting.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke runs the ball
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke runs the ball past Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel, left, and defensive back David Long in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is tackled
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is tackled by Michigan State safety Grayson Miller in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn looks to hand off
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn looks to hand off the ball in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Karan Higdon is tackled by Michigan
Michigan running back Karan Higdon is tackled by Michigan State safety Khari Willis and cornerback Josiah Scott in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Paul Bunyan trophy is hoisted for the Michigan
The Paul Bunyan trophy is hoisted for the Michigan State fans to see after the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State safety David Dowell runs with the football
Michigan State safety David Dowell runs with the football after a third quarter interception.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
6. Michigan (4-1, 1-1) – The Wolverines’ offensive
6. Michigan (4-1, 1-1) – The Wolverines’ offensive woes continued as they turned the ball over five times in the loss to Michigan State, and could manage just 10 points. They hit the road the next two weeks, highlighted by a trip to Penn State in two weeks that could make or break the season. Last week: 4.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke hands the
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke hands the ball off to running back Gerald Holmes in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio looks into
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio looks into the storm from the sidelines in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The teams pile on after Michigan State quarterback
The teams pile on after Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke fumbled the ball in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cheerleaders try to take cover during the downpour
Cheerleaders try to take cover during the downpour in the second half.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Michigan State Spartans celebrate their victory.
The Michigan State Spartans celebrate their victory.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn hands the ball off
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn hands the ball off to running back Karan Higdon in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich tackles Michigan
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich tackles Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich tackles Michigan
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich tackles Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State cornerback Justin Layne, left, and linebacker
Michigan State cornerback Justin Layne, left, and linebacker Joe Bachie tackle Michigan tight end Sean McKeon in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke rolls over
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke rolls over his own player, which resulted in a first down in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The last play of the game was a Hail Mary that Michigan
The last play of the game was a Hail Mary that Michigan State managed to deflect away from Michigan.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State long snapper Collin Caflisch (57) and
Michigan State long snapper Collin Caflisch (57) and quarterback Brian Lewerke (14) take the celebration to the MSU fans after the Spartans beat the Wolverines 14-10 in Ann Arbor on Saturday, October 7, 2017.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio is all smiles
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio is all smiles after his Spartans beat the Wolverines 14-10 in Ann Arbor.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon fumbles the ball while
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon fumbles the ball while under pressure from Michigan State cornerback Justin Layne late in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke runs the ball
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke runs the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Chris Evans is tackled by Michigan
Michigan running back Chris Evans is tackled by Michigan State safety David Dowell (#6) and safety Khari Willis (#27) in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke (#14) is congratulated
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke (#14) is congratulated by teammate wide receiver Trishton Jackson after Lewerke ran the ball in for a touchdown in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn scrambles while looking
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn scrambles while looking for an open man in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones can't
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones can't hold onto this pass while under pressure from Michigan State cornerback Justin Layne in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry is tackled by Michigan
Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry is tackled by Michigan State safety David Dowell, left, and cornerback Josiah Scott in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry is tackled by Michigan
Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry is tackled by Michigan State safety Khari Willis in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State wide receiver Darrell Stewart Jr. catches
Michigan State wide receiver Darrell Stewart Jr. catches a pass over Michigan defenders, including defensive back Tyree Kinnel (23) in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State wide receiver Darrell Stewart Jr. looks
Michigan State wide receiver Darrell Stewart Jr. looks down on Michigan defensive back Brandon Watson after catching a long pass in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke dives for
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke dives for a first down, beating Michigan linebacker Noah Furbush in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio congratulates
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio congratulates Michigan State tight end Matt Sokol after a Spartans touchdown in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State offensive linemen Brian Allen (65) and
Michigan State offensive linemen Brian Allen (65) and Kevin Jarvis (75) lead the way for Michigan State running back Madre London to scored a touchdown in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back LJ Scott (3) waits to
Michigan State running back LJ Scott (3) waits to congratulate fellow running back Madre London (28) after London scored a touchdown in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State defensive lineman Gerald Owens (41)
Michigan State defensive lineman Gerald Owens (41) and defensive end Demetrius Cooper sack Michigan quarterback John O'Korn in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State defensive lineman Gerald Owens celebrates
Michigan State defensive lineman Gerald Owens celebrates a sack of Michigan quarterback John O'Korn in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back Madre London breaks away
Michigan State running back Madre London breaks away for a huge gain in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back Madre London breaks away
Michigan State running back Madre London breaks away for a huge gain in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back Madre London breaks away
Michigan State running back Madre London breaks away for a huge gain in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back Madre London signals a
Michigan State running back Madre London signals a first down after running for a huge gain in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan fans look dismayed after the Spartans defense
Michigan fans look dismayed after the Spartans defense sacked Michigan quarterback John O'Korn late in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke scrambles
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke scrambles away from Michigan defensive linemen Chase Winovich, left and Maurice Hurst in the first quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke dives for
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke dives for the goal line and a touchdown.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke takes a hit,
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke takes a hit, but crosses the goal line for the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry runs away from Michigan
Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry runs away from Michigan State safety David Dowell (6) and Michigan State safety Khari Willis (27) for a first down gain on a reception in the first quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Michigan State's offensive line behind center Brian
The Michigan State's offensive line behind center Brian Allen (65) lines up against the Michigan defensive line and nose guard Maurice Hurst (73) in the first quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State linebacker Chris Frey celebrates after
Michigan State linebacker Chris Frey celebrates after recovering a fumble by Michigan running back Ty Isaac in the first quarter. Frey is congratulated by Michigan State cornerback Josiah Scott (22) and Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes (48).  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn warms up before the
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn warms up before the game, with freshman QB Dylan Mccaffrey looking on.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary jogs on the
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary jogs on the field before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State players walk past Michigan fans on their
Michigan State players walk past Michigan fans on their way to the field for pregame warm ups before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State cheerleaders practice a routine before
Michigan State cheerleaders practice a routine before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State cheerleaders practice a routine before
Michigan State cheerleaders practice a routine before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel warms up before
Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel warms up before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary practices with
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary practices with the goal post before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh walks with his team
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh walks with his team into the stadium before the start of the game against Michigan State University at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor, October 7, 2017.  David Guralnick / Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight walks into the
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight walks into the stadium with the team. Speight is not expected to play due to injury.  David Guralnick / Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio arrives to
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio arrives to Michigan Stadium with his team.  David Guralnick / Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State fans and family members scream and yell
Michigan State fans and family members scream and yell as the team walks off the bus into the stadium.  David Guralnick / Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan and Michigan State fans tailgate outside of
Michigan and Michigan State fans tailgate outside of Michigan Stadium before the game.  David Guralnick / Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan fans chat with Spartan super fan Johnnie Spirit
Michigan fans chat with Spartan super fan Johnnie Spirit while tailgating before the Michigan vs. Michigan State game in Ann Arbor on Saturday, October 7, 2017.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan fan Emily Hofner, 13, of Northville, makes
Michigan fan Emily Hofner, 13, of Northville, makes a nice catch despite competition from her sisters Erica (left), 13, and Grace, 14, (middle) as fans tailgate outside Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Long-time University of Michigan employees Jim and
Long-time University of Michigan employees Jim and Susan Middlemas of Ann Arbor wear their maize and blue proudly before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan alum (1976) Russ Gnau holds his granddaughter
Michigan alum (1976) Russ Gnau holds his granddaughter Reagan Seguin, 18-months, a Michigan State fan, owing to the fact that her mother, Gnau's daughter, Amanda Seguin and father Colin Sequin both graduated from MSU in 2008. The Gnau's have been tailgating at Michigan games for 49 years, but this is young Reagan's first Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Livesey George of Ann Arbor, a 2016 UM alum, tosses
Livesey George of Ann Arbor, a 2016 UM alum, tosses a football while tailgating outside Michigan Stadium.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Farnsworth of Salt Lake City, Utah carries his
Nate Farnsworth of Salt Lake City, Utah carries his four-year-old son Auggie Farnsworth among the tailgate parties outside Michigan Stadium. Farnsworth is a 2004 Michigan alum.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartan super fan Johnnie Spirit tries for a low-five,
Spartan super fan Johnnie Spirit tries for a low-five, but members of the Michigan dance team are having none of it before the Michigan vs. Michigan State game in Ann Arbor.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Michigan State was the underdog again in its rivalry with Michigan, but once again it was the Spartans coming away with the victory, the eighth in the last 10 meetings.

    It was hardly an offensive masterpiece, plenty of that due to the Michigan defense and almost as much because of the brutal weather in Ann Arbor, but it was just enough combined with a difference-making defense to get the win.

    The key for Michigan State is how does it build off this victory heading to Minnesota next week. Does it spark a run or will it be tough to avoid a letdown?

    That story will be told next weekend and beyond. Until then, here are some important takeaways from the 14-10 win over Michigan.

    Niyo: MSU looks like same old Spartans in upset

    ■ Take it away: Before Michigan State played Iowa last week, it ranked 125th in the nation in turnover margin. The Spartans responded by forcing two turnovers against the Hawkeyes while not giving up the ball then followed that up with five turnovers against the Wolverines. On top of that, the Spartans did not give the ball up, even in a torrential downpour that lasted nearly the entire third quarter.

    While Michigan State only managed seven points off those five turnovers, the fact the defense is making things happen is the important part. The Spartans now have leapt into the top third in the nation in turnover margin, and the nine forced turnovers move them into the middle of the Big Ten. It’s been quite the turnaround after MSU created only two turnovers in the first three games while committing six, and now they head into the thick of conference play with a defense that is looking to take away the ball.

    ■ The sack is back: Not surprisingly, the defense dominates the storylines coming out of the Michigan win, and while the turnovers were big, the fact the Spartans once again have a pass rush is almost as important. Michigan State had four sacks on Saturday, matching the most they’ve had in a game this season and ramping up the season total to 13. That number alone isn’t among the conference leaders, but considering the Spartans had 11 sacks all of last season, it’s saying something.

    And while Michigan State continues to generate pressure with all sorts of blitz packages, it’s getting production from the defensive line, as well. End Kenny Willekes, the former walk-on, had two sacks against the Wolverines while junior tackle Gerald Owens got one as well. The Spartans will keep dialing up the blitzes, but getting pressure with a four-man rush could pay huge dividends as the season progresses.

    2017 MICHIGAN STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

    ■ Lewerke working: The passing numbers were hardly anything quarterback Brian Lewerke will want to highlight — 11-for-22 for 94 yards and a touchdown — but it’s becoming clear the sophomore has the heart that will make him a winner more often than not. He led the Spartans in rushing again, picking up 61 yards on 15 carries, but it’s the fact he’s not afraid to take a hit and will put his head down to get extra yardage. He did it on Michigan State’s first score and again late in the game when the Spartans need a first down.

    Add in the fact Lewerke has now gone two games without turning the ball over and his maturation in his first year as a starting quarterback is happening quickly. Michigan State will need him to make more plays through the air, but considering what he’s done so far, there seems little doubt he’ll be able to do that.

    MSU ranked for first time, UM plunges in both polls

    ■ Protecting the QB: Michigan State’s offensive line is young; that much has been clear since the season-opener. It’s gotten even younger the past two games with freshman Kevin Jarvis starting at right guard in place of injured junior David Beedle. And while the Spartans had a tough time creating running room against a Michigan team that entered the game as the top running defense in the nation, they did just enough while continuing to protect Lewerke.

    The Wolverines came close a few times, but the Spartans did not allow a sack to a team that entered the game averaging 4.5 sacks a game. So while the running game comes along a bit more slowly than Michigan State hoped, the pass protection has been impressive and will only get better as the youthful offensive line gains valuable experience.

    ■ Return to form: Which brings us to the biggest takeaway and that’s the fact Michigan State is quickly proving that last season’s collapses was the exception and hardly the norm. The Spartans were a heavy underdog, and hadn’t really turned any heads early in the season, but they’ve done that now, knocking off a team that expected to contend for the Big Ten. In the process, Michigan State has reasserted its dominance in the rivalry with Michigan while proving that the bounce-back season could be better than many expected.

    The win guarantees nothing as the Spartans have plenty of areas to get better. The penalties continue to be an issue — they were flagged 11 times against the Wolverines — and the running game is still seeking any sort of consistency. But it’s clear the young Spartans won’t be overmatched this season, and they have a good shot at having a say in how the Big Ten East shakes out by the end of the season.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/mattcharboneau

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE