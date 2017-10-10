Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio congratulates Michigan State tight end Matt Sokol after a Spartans touchdown in the second quarter. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

East Lansing – Michigan State has had plenty of time to enjoy its win over Michigan last Saturday, and while coach Mark Dantonio is happy about that victory, he is steering his team’s attention to what comes next.

“Very proud of our football team,” Dantonio said at his weekly news conference on Tuesday. “I thought we played with great grit. We keep talking about that around the program. I thought we did that. We played extremely hard and I’m very proud of them for that.

“The message now is, ‘What do we do now? How do we respond?’ Whether it’s after a loss or a win, how do we handle things coming our way now. We’re judged by the next thing, and the next thing on the agenda is Minnesota.”

The 8 p.m. kickoff on Saturday will be No. 21 Michigan State’s first trip to Minnesota since 2012. The Spartans will face a Golden Gophers team that has lost two straight under first-year coach P.J. Fleck.

“It’s a team that’s growing and has a new culture,” Dantonio said. “Coach Fleck does a good job up there, they play extremely hard and they’ve been in every football game. It will be a challenge for us going up there.”

MSU depth chart

There were no significant changes to Michigan State’s depth chart, the only difference being the right guard spot, where it’s David Beedle OR Kevin Jarvis. Beedle has missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury while Jarvis, the true freshman, has taken over.

“He held his own, physically,” Dantonio said of Jarvis’ play last week against Michigan.

… Dantonio said fifth-year senior defensive lineman Devyn Salmon, who is no longer on the roster, left the team “three or four weeks ago.”