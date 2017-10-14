Michigan State tackles Minnesota in a primetime game on Saturday in Minneapolis. Follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Connor Muldowney.
MICHIGAN STATE VS. MINNESOTA
When: Saturday, 8 p.m.
Where: TCF Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
TV/radio: BTN/WJR 760
Records: Michigan State 4-1, Minnesota 3-2
Line: Michigan State by 4
MORE COVERAGE
Spartans rediscover their defensive swagger
Michigan State vs. Minnesota: View from the other side
Detroit News predictions: Michigan State vs. Minnesota
Trieu: West Bloomfield’s Dixon says MSU offer ‘big deal’
Wojo’s Pigskin Picks: Michigan needs a new rival, like Indiana
Full-time switch to corner well-received by MSU’s Layne
