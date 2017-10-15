Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE

Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News breaks down Michigan State's win over Minnesota on Saturday night.

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Minneapolis – Michigan State had some questions entering the season with its special teams, but halfway through the season, the Spartans are starting to find some favorable answers.

Redshirt freshman Matt Coghlin had three field goals and freshman Connor Heyward had three kickoff returns for 115 yards, including a 55-yarder that set up No. 21 Michigan State’s final touchdown in a 30-27 victory over Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium.

“I thought he was confident,” Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said of Coghlin. “(Heyward) has got great hands and we’ve been watching him. He’s got great hands, we played him a little bit last week and he’s a 220-pound guy back there and can bring it. I thought we needed to change it up and give him an opportunity.”

It was the first time this season Heyward had been the main return man as he also handled punts, returning one for 6 yards. He took over for fellow freshmen Andre Welch on kickoffs and Laress Nelson on punts.

“He is a great kid, a great player,” running back LJ Scott said of Heyward. “I’m always in his ear with him being a running back and I try and keep him in the game. He’s a freshman out there and he’s always asking questions and wants to learn. I know he looks up to me and I try and treat him like a little brother and get him right.”

Michigan State 30, Minnesota 27
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Demetrius Cooper (98) and Kenny Willekes of the Michigan
Demetrius Cooper (98) and Kenny Willekes of the Michigan State Spartans celebrate a fumble recovery against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first quarter of the game on Oct. 14, 2017, at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Jake Hartbargerof the Michigan State Spartans fumbles
Jake Hartbargerof the Michigan State Spartans fumbles the ball on a punt attempt during the first quarter.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Brian Lewerke (14) of the Michigan State Spartans passes
Brian Lewerke (14) of the Michigan State Spartans passes the ball under pressure form Blake Cashman of the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first quarter.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Kenny Willekes of the Michigan State Spartans recovers
Kenny Willekes of the Michigan State Spartans recovers a fumble as quarterback Conor Rhoda of the Minnesota Golden Gophers tackles him during the first quarter.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Brian Lewerke of the Michigan State Spartans fumbles
Brian Lewerke of the Michigan State Spartans fumbles the ball during the first quarter.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Fullscreen
The Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrate a fumble recovery
The Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrate a fumble recovery against the Michigan State Spartans during the first quarter.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Brian Lewerke of the Michigan State Spartans passes
Brian Lewerke of the Michigan State Spartans passes the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first quarter.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Shannon Brooks of the Minnesota Golden Gophers fumbles
Shannon Brooks of the Minnesota Golden Gophers fumbles the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the first quarter.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Minnesota linebacker Jaylen Waters (35) recovers a
Minnesota linebacker Jaylen Waters (35) recovers a football in front of Michigan State linebacker Shane Jones (49) in the first quarter.  Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Minnesota running back Shannon Brooks (23) dives for
Minnesota running back Shannon Brooks (23) dives for a fumbled ball handed off by Minnesota quarterback Conor Rhoda (15) as Michigan State Kenny Willekes (48) comes in to recover it in the first quarter.  Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan State Kenny Willekes (48) tosses the ball
Michigan State Kenny Willekes (48) tosses the ball to an official after recovering a fumble as teammate Demetrius Cooper (98) comes in to celebrate in the first quarter.  Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back Madre London (28) celebrates
Michigan State running back Madre London (28) celebrates his touchdown with teammates Cole Chewins (61), Luke Campbell (62) and Cody White (7) in the first quarter.  Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Minnesota Emmit Carpenter (38) celebrates a 47-yard
Minnesota Emmit Carpenter (38) celebrates a 47-yard field goal with teammate Jacob Herbers (47) in the first quarter.  Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nate Wozniak of the Golden Gophers tackles Khari Willis
Nate Wozniak of the Golden Gophers tackles Khari Willis of the Michigan State Spartans after an interception as head coach P.J. Fleck of the Golden Gophers looks on during the second quarter.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Shannon Brooks of the Minnesota Golden Gophers during
Shannon Brooks of the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second quarter.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio congratulates
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio congratulates players after a touchdown against Minnesota in the first quarter.  Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Hunter Rison of the Michigan State Spartans celebrates
Hunter Rison of the Michigan State Spartans celebrates a first down as Duke McGhee (8) and Jacob Huff look on during the first quarter.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back L.J. Scott (3) celebrates
Michigan State running back L.J. Scott (3) celebrates his touchdown with tackle Cole Chewins (61) against Minnesota during the fourth quarter.  Andy Clayton-King, AP
Fullscreen
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) scores a
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) scores a touchdown as Michigan State safety Matt Morissey (10) flies over during the fourth quarter.  Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Chris Frey of the Michigan State Spartans sacks Demry
Chris Frey of the Michigan State Spartans sacks Demry Croft of the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the fourth quarter.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Tyler Johnson of the Minnesota Golden Gophers carries
Tyler Johnson of the Minnesota Golden Gophers carries the ball for a touchdown against Josiah Scott of the Michigan State Spartans during the fourth quarter.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Brian Lewerke of the Michigan State Spartans carries
Brian Lewerke of the Michigan State Spartans carries the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the third quarter.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Matt Coghlin (4) is congratulated
Michigan State's Matt Coghlin (4) is congratulated by Raequan Williams (99) and Collin Cafisch (57) after kicking a field goal against Minnesota during the third quarter.  Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Minnesota quarterback Demry Croft (11) celebrates after
Minnesota quarterback Demry Croft (11) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against Michigan State during the fourth quarter.  Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back L.J. Scott (3) runs with
Michigan State running back L.J. Scott (3) runs with blocking from guard Kevin Jarvis (75) against Minnesota during the fourth quarter.  Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back L.J. Scott (3) carries
Michigan State running back L.J. Scott (3) carries against Minnesota during the fourth quarter.  Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Coghlin had field goals of 42, 35 and 25 yards before missing a 45-yarder in the fourth quarter. The three field goals were the most he’s had in a game, not much of a stretch considering he entered the game 2-for-3 on the season and didn’t attempt a field goal until the third game of the season.

    Now that he’s finding a groove, however, Coghlin feels like he’ll get rolling.

    “Making even one gets the confidence high and makes the goal posts look bigger,” Coghlin said. “So making the first one is key and then it seems to get easier.”

    Michigan State also made two more key special teams plays in the fourth quarter by recovering two onside kicks. The first was recovered by junior Khari Willis, the second by freshman Cody White.

    “It was great to see us recover those onside kicks,” linebacker Joe Bachie said. “It was great to see Connor have that return, I thought McLovin (Coghlin) did a great job kicking the ball and those were huge points. Hats off to the special teams.”

    ‘We have to adjust’

    For the second straight week, Michigan State played a game in brutal conditions. The game was delayed 34 minutes because of lightning in the area and the rain hung around for most of the game.

    It played a big role in Michigan State’s first turnover, a botched snap on a punt on the first drive of the game, and a fumble by quarterback Brian Lewerke on the first drive.

    More: LJ Scott, Madre London give MSU run game a spark

    Yeah, I don’t know if we’ve really ever had one of those,” Dantonio said of the delay before the game started. “We’ve always sort of gone out (and played first), so it was a little different. But in the end, we just kept saying that we have to adjust.”

    The Spartans did that, overcoming a Scott fumble in the second half while taking advantage of two Minnesota turnovers.

    “I think last week going through all that with the rain definitely helped,” Lewerke said. “Just kind of refocusing. After the first fumbled snap I just focused more on getting my hands up in there and making sure I wasn’t pulling out too early. I think that’s what happened on that one and I just pulled out too early. As the game went on it kind of stopped raining and was just kind of a drizzle so it wasn’t too bad.”

    Notable

    Michigan State forced two Minnesota turnovers and now has forced nine turnovers in three Big Ten games. Michigan State is 60-12 under Dantonio when forcing at least two turnovers.

    … Michigan State held Minnesota to a season-low 74 yards rushing. The Spartans have held three opponents to less than 100 yards rushing this season.

    … The weather delay was the second in the history of TCF Bank Stadium, the last coming in 2014.

    … Michigan State’s 3:30 p.m. game next Saturday against Indiana will be televised by ABC.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE