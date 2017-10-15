Michigan State running back Madre London (28) celebrates his touchdown with teammates Cole Chewins (61), Luke Campbell (62) and Cody White (7) in the first quarter. (Photo: Andy Clayton-King / Associated Press)

Minneapolis — One week after knocking off its rival, there was no letdown for Michigan State.

Playing in another rainstorm, No. 21 Michigan State took advantage of two turnovers while finally getting its running game going to beat Minnesota, 30-27, at TCF Bank Stadium on Saturday.

LJ Scott ran for a career-high 194 yards on 25 carries, adding a pair of touchdowns to lead Michigan State (5-1, 3-0 Big Ten). Madre London added 74 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown as the Spartans ran for 245 yards, a 28-yard loss on an early botched punt snap limiting the overall number. Scott had touchdown runs of 24 and 6 yards while London’s 3-yard run came after Michigan State recovered a fumble at the Minnesota 8.

The Spartans were as good defensively against the run, limiting the Gophers to 60 yards on 25 carries for an average of 2.4 yards. They also forced a pair of turnovers — a fumble recovery by Kenny Willekes and an interception by Khari Willis.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 30, Minnesota 27

But Minnesota (3-3, 0-3) didn’t go quietly, getting three fourth-quarter touchdown passes from Demry Croft to Tyler Johnson. However, Michigan State’s Cody White recovered the onside kick and Michigan State knelt on the ball to end the game. Croft finished 11-for-20 for 163 yards while Johnson had eight catches for 106 yards.

The Spartans now head home to face Indiana next week for Homecoming. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.

The game was delayed 34 minutes because of lightning in the area and weather was a factor right out of the gate as Michigan State punter Jake Hartbarger had a snap slip through his hands on the first drive of the game, setting up Minnesota at the Spartans 4-yard line. The Gophers had their own issues as Rhoda fumbled a snap on first down and Minnesota couldn’t get in the end zone, setting for a 25-yard field goal from Emmit Carpenter to take a 3-0 lead with 10:41 left in the first quarter.

Michigan State responded, driving deep into Minnesota territory before a dropped pass by Darrell Stewart stalled the drive. Matt Coghlin then booted a 42-yard field goal to tie the score at 3 with 7:22 left in the first quarter. The Spartans then turned the tide quickly as Minnesota fumbled on the next drive with Willekes recovering at the Gophers 8. London scored on a 3-yard run to put the Spartans ahead 10-3 with 6:25 left in the first quarter.

The turnovers kept coming in the first quarter, this time after Michigan State forced a Minnesota punt and took over at its 23. On first down, Brian Lewerke was intercepted by Minnesota’s Duke McGhee. The Gophers couldn’t get a first down but did get a 47-yard field goal from Carpenter to cut the Michigan State lead to 10-6 with 2:34 left in the opening quarter.

The Spartans came right back as Scott plowed his way through the Gophers defense, capping a six-play drive with his 24-yard touchdown run to put Michigan State ahead 17-6 with 14:10 left in the second quarter.

Michigan State opened the second half by pushing its lead to 20-6 on a 35-yard field goal from Coghlin with 10:45 to play in the third quarter. Scott had a 33-yard run on the drive and became the first Michigan State back to go over the 100-yard mark in a game this season.

The Spartans then chewed up the bulk of the clock in the third quarter on a 16-play, 73-yard drive that lasted 9:13. It ended with a 25-yard field goal from Coghlin that extended the lead to 23-6 with 15 seconds left in the third quarter.

Michigan State couldn’t avoid the turnovers, however, and Scott had the ball jarred loose in Spartans territory where it was recovered by Thomas Barber. Two plays later, Croft hit Johnson with a 28-yard touchdown pass to cut Michigan State’s lead to 23-13 with 11:55 left.

The Spartans bounced right back, though, as freshman Connor Heyward returned the kickoff 55 yards to the Minnesota 45. After London gained 18 yards on first down, Scott took it the rest of the way and finished the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run to push the MSU lead to 30-13 with 10:15 to play.

Minnesota added a 17-yard pass from Croft to Johnson to make it 30-20 with 5:20 to play, and after Coghlin missed a 45-yard field goal, the Gophers added their final touchdown before MSU put it away by recovering the onside kick.

