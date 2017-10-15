Michigan State 30, Minnesota 27
Demetrius Cooper (98) and Kenny Willekes of the Michigan
Demetrius Cooper (98) and Kenny Willekes of the Michigan State Spartans celebrate a fumble recovery against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first quarter of the game on Oct. 14, 2017, at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Jake Hartbargerof the Michigan State Spartans fumbles
Jake Hartbargerof the Michigan State Spartans fumbles the ball on a punt attempt during the first quarter.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Brian Lewerke (14) of the Michigan State Spartans passes
Brian Lewerke (14) of the Michigan State Spartans passes the ball under pressure form Blake Cashman of the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first quarter.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Kenny Willekes of the Michigan State Spartans recovers
Kenny Willekes of the Michigan State Spartans recovers a fumble as quarterback Conor Rhoda of the Minnesota Golden Gophers tackles him during the first quarter.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Brian Lewerke of the Michigan State Spartans fumbles
Brian Lewerke of the Michigan State Spartans fumbles the ball during the first quarter.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
The Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrate a fumble recovery
The Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrate a fumble recovery against the Michigan State Spartans during the first quarter.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Brian Lewerke of the Michigan State Spartans passes
Brian Lewerke of the Michigan State Spartans passes the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first quarter.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Shannon Brooks of the Minnesota Golden Gophers fumbles
Shannon Brooks of the Minnesota Golden Gophers fumbles the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the first quarter.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Minnesota linebacker Jaylen Waters (35) recovers a
Minnesota linebacker Jaylen Waters (35) recovers a football in front of Michigan State linebacker Shane Jones (49) in the first quarter.  Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
Minnesota running back Shannon Brooks (23) dives for
Minnesota running back Shannon Brooks (23) dives for a fumbled ball handed off by Minnesota quarterback Conor Rhoda (15) as Michigan State Kenny Willekes (48) comes in to recover it in the first quarter.  Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
Michigan State Kenny Willekes (48) tosses the ball
Michigan State Kenny Willekes (48) tosses the ball to an official after recovering a fumble as teammate Demetrius Cooper (98) comes in to celebrate in the first quarter.  Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
Michigan State running back Madre London (28) celebrates
Michigan State running back Madre London (28) celebrates his touchdown with teammates Cole Chewins (61), Luke Campbell (62) and Cody White (7) in the first quarter.  Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
Minnesota Emmit Carpenter (38) celebrates a 47-yard
Minnesota Emmit Carpenter (38) celebrates a 47-yard field goal with teammate Jacob Herbers (47) in the first quarter.  Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
Nate Wozniak of the Golden Gophers tackles Khari Willis
Nate Wozniak of the Golden Gophers tackles Khari Willis of the Michigan State Spartans after an interception as head coach P.J. Fleck of the Golden Gophers looks on during the second quarter.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Shannon Brooks of the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second quarter.
Shannon Brooks of the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second quarter.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio congratulates
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio congratulates players after a touchdown against Minnesota in the first quarter.  Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
Hunter Rison of the Michigan State Spartans celebrates
Hunter Rison of the Michigan State Spartans celebrates a first down as Duke McGhee (8) and Jacob Huff look on during the first quarter.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
    Minneapolis — One week after knocking off its rival, there was no letdown for Michigan State.

    Playing in another rainstorm, No. 21 Michigan State took advantage of two turnovers while finally getting its running game going to beat Minnesota, 30-27, at TCF Bank Stadium on Saturday.

    LJ Scott ran for a career-high 194 yards on 25 carries, adding a pair of touchdowns to lead Michigan State (5-1, 3-0 Big Ten). Madre London added 74 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown as the Spartans ran for 245 yards, a 28-yard loss on an early botched punt snap limiting the overall number. Scott had touchdown runs of 24 and 6 yards while London’s 3-yard run came after Michigan State recovered a fumble at the Minnesota 8.

    The Spartans were as good defensively against the run, limiting the Gophers to 60 yards on 25 carries for an average of 2.4 yards. They also forced a pair of turnovers — a fumble recovery by Kenny Willekes and an interception by Khari Willis.

    BOX SCORE: Michigan State 30, Minnesota 27

    But Minnesota (3-3, 0-3) didn’t go quietly, getting three fourth-quarter touchdown passes from Demry Croft to Tyler Johnson. However, Michigan State’s Cody White recovered the onside kick and Michigan State knelt on the ball to end the game. Croft finished 11-for-20 for 163 yards while Johnson had eight catches for 106 yards.

    The Spartans now head home to face Indiana next week for Homecoming. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.

    The game was delayed 34 minutes because of lightning in the area and weather was a factor right out of the gate as Michigan State punter Jake Hartbarger had a snap slip through his hands on the first drive of the game, setting up Minnesota at the Spartans 4-yard line. The Gophers had their own issues as Rhoda fumbled a snap on first down and Minnesota couldn’t get in the end zone, setting for a 25-yard field goal from Emmit Carpenter to take a 3-0 lead with 10:41 left in the first quarter.

    Michigan State responded, driving deep into Minnesota territory before a dropped pass by Darrell Stewart stalled the drive. Matt Coghlin then booted a 42-yard field goal to tie the score at 3 with 7:22 left in the first quarter. The Spartans then turned the tide quickly as Minnesota fumbled on the next drive with Willekes recovering at the Gophers 8. London scored on a 3-yard run to put the Spartans ahead 10-3 with 6:25 left in the first quarter.

    The turnovers kept coming in the first quarter, this time after Michigan State forced a Minnesota punt and took over at its 23. On first down, Brian Lewerke was intercepted by Minnesota’s Duke McGhee. The Gophers couldn’t get a first down but did get a 47-yard field goal from Carpenter to cut the Michigan State lead to 10-6 with 2:34 left in the opening quarter.

    The Spartans came right back as Scott plowed his way through the Gophers defense, capping a six-play drive with his 24-yard touchdown run to put Michigan State ahead 17-6 with 14:10 left in the second quarter.

    Michigan State opened the second half by pushing its lead to 20-6 on a 35-yard field goal from Coghlin with 10:45 to play in the third quarter. Scott had a 33-yard run on the drive and became the first Michigan State back to go over the 100-yard mark in a game this season.

    The Spartans then chewed up the bulk of the clock in the third quarter on a 16-play, 73-yard drive that lasted 9:13. It ended with a 25-yard field goal from Coghlin that extended the lead to 23-6 with 15 seconds left in the third quarter.

    Michigan State schedule

    Michigan State couldn’t avoid the turnovers, however, and Scott had the ball jarred loose in Spartans territory where it was recovered by Thomas Barber. Two plays later, Croft hit Johnson with a 28-yard touchdown pass to cut Michigan State’s lead to 23-13 with 11:55 left.

    The Spartans bounced right back, though, as freshman Connor Heyward returned the kickoff 55 yards to the Minnesota 45. After London gained 18 yards on first down, Scott took it the rest of the way and finished the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run to push the MSU lead to 30-13 with 10:15 to play.

    Minnesota added a 17-yard pass from Croft to Johnson to make it 30-20 with 5:20 to play, and after Coghlin missed a 45-yard field goal, the Gophers added their final touchdown before MSU put it away by recovering the onside kick.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/mattcharboneau

