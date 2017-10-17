Vernon Carey Jr. (Photo: Twitter)

Vernon Carey Jr., considered the top-ranked baskeball recruit in the 2019 class, has Michigan State among his top eight contenders.

The 6-foot-9, 245-pound power forward from University School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., unveiled his final eight Monday evening on Twitter. Also on his list: Duke, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Miami (Fla.), and UCLA.

Carey is the son of former NFL offensive lineman Vernon Carey, who played eight seasons with the Miami Dolphins from 2004-11, starting 107 of 121 games. He was a first-round pick out of Miami (Fla.) in 2004 (No. 19 overall).

Carey Jr. is the No. 1-ranked recruit in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite, though ESPN has him ranked No. 2 behind Memphis, Tenn., power forward James Wiseman.