The Magic Johnson statue stands outside the new Gilbert Pavilion and Izzo Hall of History at the Breslin Center at Michigan State University on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 in East Lansing. The statue was moved from its original position outside the arena to make way for construction. The Pavilion and Hall of History were dedicated Friday afternoon.
Dave Wasinger, Special to Detroit News
Spartan forward Nick Ward laughs as he hugs a fan after the men’s basketball team entered the new Gilbert Pavilion and Izzo Hall of History at the Breslin Center.
Dave Wasinger, Special to Detroit News
Fans walk past a wall of translucent basketballs commentating former Spartans who have played professionally at the new Gilbert Pavilion and Izzo Hall of History at the Breslin Center.
Dave Wasinger, Special to Detroit News
Plaques commemorating championship men’s and women’s basketball teams sit on display in the plaza outside the new Gilbert Pavilion and Izzo Hall of History at the Breslin Center.
Dave Wasinger, Special to Detroit News
