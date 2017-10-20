Spartans head coach Tom Izzo talks with fans before the dedication of the new Gilbert Pavilion and Izzo Hall of History at the Breslin Center. (Photo: Dave Wasinger, Special to Detroit News)

Michigan State dignitaries gathered at the Breslin Center on Friday to christen the opening of the Tom Izzo Hall of History, which honors the highest accomplishments of Spartan basketball players.

Izzo, Michigan State men’s basketball coach, was on hand for the dedication ceremony on Friday.

The $20 million project was funded by private donations, including $10 million from Bob and Julie Skandalaris.