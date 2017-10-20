MSU dedicates Gilbert Pavilion and Izzo Hall of History
The Magic Johnson statue stands outside the new Gilbert
The Magic Johnson statue stands outside the new Gilbert Pavilion and Izzo Hall of History at the Breslin Center at Michigan State University on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 in East Lansing. The statue was moved from its original position outside the arena to make way for construction. The Pavilion and Hall of History were dedicated Friday afternoon.  Dave Wasinger, Special to Detroit News
Spartans head coach Tom Izzo talks with fans before
Spartans head coach Tom Izzo talks with fans before the dedication of the new Gilbert Pavilion and Izzo Hall of History at the Breslin Center.  Dave Wasinger, Special to Detroit News
Spartan forward Nick Ward laughs as he hugs a fan after
Spartan forward Nick Ward laughs as he hugs a fan after the men’s basketball team entered the new Gilbert Pavilion and Izzo Hall of History at the Breslin Center.  Dave Wasinger, Special to Detroit News
Fans walk past a wall of translucent basketballs commentating
Fans walk past a wall of translucent basketballs commentating former Spartans who have played professionally at the new Gilbert Pavilion and Izzo Hall of History at the Breslin Center.  Dave Wasinger, Special to Detroit News
Former Spartan Tori Jankoska is highlighted on a wall
Former Spartan Tori Jankoska is highlighted on a wall of translucent basketballs commemorating Spartan players who have played professionally.  Dave Wasinger, Special to Detroit News
Plaques commemorating championship men’s and women’s
Plaques commemorating championship men’s and women’s basketball teams sit on display in the plaza outside the new Gilbert Pavilion and Izzo Hall of History at the Breslin Center.  Dave Wasinger, Special to Detroit News
    Michigan State dignitaries gathered at the Breslin Center on Friday to christen the opening of the Tom Izzo Hall of History, which honors the highest accomplishments of Spartan basketball players.

    Izzo, Michigan State men’s basketball coach, was on hand for the dedication ceremony on Friday.

    The $20 million project was funded by private donations, including $10 million from Bob and Julie Skandalaris.