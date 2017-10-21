Michigan State 17, Indiana 9
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michigan State Spartans' LJ Scott runs into the end
Michigan State Spartans' LJ Scott runs into the end zone untouched to put Michigan State up 17-9 after the extra point late in the fourth quarter of the victory over the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan on October 21, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke can't pull
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke can't pull in a reception after handing off to a running back in front of Indiana's Greg Gooch in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke can't pull
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke can't pull in a reception after handing off to a running back in front of Indiana's Greg Gooch in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey is brought down by
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey is brought down by the Spartan defense, including Joe Bachie in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartan running back LJ Scott looks for a hole in the
Spartan running back LJ Scott looks for a hole in the defense in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Indiana's Simmie Cobbs Jr. lies out over Spartans'
Indiana's Simmie Cobbs Jr. lies out over Spartans' Joe Bachie after fumbling the ball, but Indiana recovered in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Indiana's Simmie Cobbs Jr. lies out over Spartans'
Indiana's Simmie Cobbs Jr. lies out over Spartans' Joe Bachie after fumbling the ball but Indiana recovered in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches over
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches over the team during warm-ups before taking on the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan on October 21, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartan wide receiver Nick Krumm stretches out for
Spartan wide receiver Nick Krumm stretches out for a reception during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartan quarterback Brian Lewerke warms up before the
Spartan quarterback Brian Lewerke warms up before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartans' Raequan Williams pressures Indian quarterback
Spartans' Raequan Williams pressures Indian quarterback Peyton Ramsey to throw incomplete on fourth down so that Michigan State could run out the clock at the end of the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartans' Mike Panasiuk and Andrew Dowell just miss
Spartans' Mike Panasiuk and Andrew Dowell just miss bringing down Indiana running back Morgan Ellison in the end zone in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Michigan State student section dons sunglasses
The Michigan State student section dons sunglasses on a beautiful fall afternoon in East Lansing.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Indiana's Taysir Mack can't bring in a bobbled ball
Indiana's Taysir Mack can't bring in a bobbled ball for an incompletion with Spartans' Andrew Dowell on defense in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey is brought down Spartans'
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey is brought down Spartans' Jacub Panasiuk for a sack in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartan quarterback Brian Lewerke can only watch as
Spartan quarterback Brian Lewerke can only watch as a Michigan State fumble is recovered by Indiana's Jonathan Crawford in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartans' Mike Panasiuk and Demetrius Cooper plant
Spartans' Mike Panasiuk and Demetrius Cooper plant Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey into the turf for a sack in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartan quarterback Brian Lewerke scrambles out of
Spartan quarterback Brian Lewerke scrambles out of pressure form Indiana's Chase Dutra and Rashard Fant in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A Michigan State Spartan fans watches the afternoon
A Michigan State Spartan fans watches the afternoon matchup against Indian at Spartan Stadium in E. Lansing.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey throws in the second
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey throws in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A hopeful Spartan fan looks up at the score board with
A hopeful Spartan fan looks up at the score board with Michigan State only put 3 points on the board in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartan running back L.J. Scott sprints up field for
Spartan running back L.J. Scott sprints up field for a gain in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartans' L.J. Scott readies for a first down reception
Spartans' L.J. Scott readies for a first down reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State punter Jake Hartbarger kicks in the
Michigan State punter Jake Hartbarger kicks in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Indianas' Sammie Cobbs Jr. pulls down a reception in
Indianas' Sammie Cobbs Jr. pulls down a reception in front of Spartans' Khari Willis in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartans' Cody White drives for a first down after
Spartans' Cody White drives for a first down after a reception in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartans' Darrell Stewart Jr. isn't able to pull in
Spartans' Darrell Stewart Jr. isn't able to pull in a reception but breaks up an interception from Indiana's Jonathan Crawford in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke looks up at
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke looks up at the score board still with only three points on the board and throwing incomplete on fourth down in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey scrambles out of
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey scrambles out of pressure form Spartans' Khari Willis in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartans' Mike Panasluk gets to Indiana running back
Spartans' Mike Panasluk gets to Indiana running back Morgan Ellison and stops him short of the end zone on third down forcing the Hoosiers to settle for a field goal in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State marching band performs during a break
Michigan State marching band performs during a break in the action.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartans' Cody White brings down a reception in front
Spartans' Cody White brings down a reception in front of Indianas' Jonathan Crawford in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartans' Hunter Rison stretches out for a first down
Spartans' Hunter Rison stretches out for a first down with Indianas' Jonathan Crawford defending in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartans' L.J. Scott tries going over the pile during
Spartans' L.J. Scott tries going over the pile during a run in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartans quarterback Brian Lewerke breaks out of the
Spartans quarterback Brian Lewerke breaks out of the pocket under pressure in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Indiana's Sammie Cobbs Jr. pulls in a reception, but
Indiana's Sammie Cobbs Jr. pulls in a reception, but MSU's Justin Layne puts him down out of bounds for an incompletion in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartans' Cody White cuts around Indiana's Chase Dutra
Spartans' Cody White cuts around Indiana's Chase Dutra and converts a third-and-9 for a critical first down late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartans' Felton Davis III and Cody White celebrate
Spartans' Felton Davis III and Cody White celebrate White's third-and-9 conversion for a critical first down late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartans' Felton Davis III readies his hands for a
Spartans' Felton Davis III readies his hands for a touchdown reception untouched to go ahead of Indiana after the extra point in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio hugs his players,
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio hugs his players, including Matt Morrissey, after stopping Indiana on fourth down so the Spartans could run out the clock.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State Spartans begin the celebration on the
Michigan State Spartans begin the celebration on the field after beating Indiana 17-9 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan on October 21, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    East Lansing — When LJ Scott was arrested Wednesday for a seventh driving infraction in the past two years, coach Mark Dantonio had a decision to make.

    Would the junior running back play in No. 18 Michigan State’s game against Indiana on Saturday? If he did, how much?

    A difficult decision for some, but not for Dantonio.

    “Ultimately, sometimes you’re put in situations where you have to make very tough decisions,” Dantonio said after Michigan State’s 17-9 victory. “However, this was not one of them.”

    More: MSU outlasts Indiana, becomes bowl-eligible

    Scott did not start, but by the second series of the game, he was in at running back. He led the Spartans with 87 yards on 22 carries and caught two passes for 15 yards before adding an 18-yard touchdown run to close out the scoring in the fourth quarter.

    Some questioned Dantonio’s decision after Scott accepted a plea deal and paid $560 in fines and costs Friday to resolve the ticket he received Wednesday for driving on a suspended license, according to court records.

    But Dantonio was making no apologies.

    “I guess the biggest way to say it is young people are gonna make mistakes but they’re my young people,” Dantonio said. “It’s like my family. So, you’re gonna try and take care of those guys, you’re gonna try and usher them forward and try and help the resolve their issues as best you can.

    “I felt like he got a speeding ticket and everything else was sort of in order. There were extenuating circumstances as to a fine being paid, etc. But it’s a long story. If you want 15, 20 minutes that’s what you’d get. It is a very long story but hey, I watched him parallel park, OK. So, it’s not like we weren’t on it. I watched him parallel park, all that kind of stuff.”

    More: LJ Scott cleared to play following arrest

    Player discipline is a hot-button issue around Michigan State after an offseason that included four players being dismissed from the team after being charged in two separate sexual assault cases.

    So there was plenty of attention on how Dantonio would handle Scott, even with his legal issues being far less severe than those the Spartans dealt with after the end of last season.

    “We’re just trying to complete the circle for our players and I know publicly it’s tough to look at sometimes, but they’re our players. They’re my players,” Dantonio said. “I have a personal relationship with those players and their mothers and their families. Sometimes you have to make gut calls and look at it in that capacity and that’s what I did. He paid with public ridicule certainly, and he paid financially, certainly. And he paid a little bit in terms of on the field, but we needed him to play, too. We needed to move forward.”

    Michigan State needed Scott considering Gerald Holmes missed his second straight game with an injury and Madre London fumbled in the first quarter to set up Indiana’s first field goal.

    Scott, for his part, tried to downplay the past few days.

    “I was not (embarrassed). I was not at all,” Scott said. “A lot of people just didn’t know what happened. … I’m glad it’s all cleared up so nothing like that happens again.

    “I bring the same intensity every week. I just tried to put that on the backburner and stay focused.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/mattcharboneau

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE