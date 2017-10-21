Darrell Stewart (Photo: Gregory Shamus, Getty Images)

Michigan State takes on Indiana on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Spartan Stadium. Follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Eric Coughlin of The Detroit News

MICHIGAN STATE VS. INDIANA

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

TV / radio: ABC / WJR 760

Records: Michigan State 5-1 (3-0 Big Ten), Indiana 3-3 (0-3)

Line: Michigan State by 6

MORE COVERAGE

It's a 'beautiful thing': Spartans believe they haven't peaked

Michigan State vs. Indiana: View from other side

Detroit News predictions: Michigan State vs. Indiana

MSU's LJ Scott cleared to play after resolving license issue