East Lansing — There’s rarely an easy week in the Big Ten, and Michigan State was reminded of that Saturday at homecoming at Spartan Stadium.

Trailing into the fourth quarter, No. 18 Michigan State got a 10-yard touchdown pass from Brian Lewerke to Felton Davis with 5:59 to play in the game to give the Spartans a 17-9 victory over Indiana.

LJ Scott, who ran for 87 yards, added an 18-yard touchdown run with 1:49 to play as Michigan State (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) remains unbeaten in conference play and is bowl eligible after missing out on the postseason a year ago.

Davis had the go-ahead touchdown but freshman wide receiver Cody White had the big game with six catches for 99 yards, including a 32-yard gain on third down in the fourth quarter to help put the game away. Fellow freshman Hunter Rison was also big, converting a pair of first downs in the second half on his only two catches.

Indiana (3-4, 0-4) had one final drive but couldn’t move past midfield. Quarterback Peyton Ramsey was 22-for-34 for 158 yards while Griffin Oakes kicked three field goals.

The first half was hardly one full of highlight as each team only managed to eke out a field goal.

Indiana struck first by taking advantage of Madre London’s first-quarter fumble at the Michigan State 15. Tony Fields forced the fumble and recovered it, but the Spartans defense twice stuffed Ramsey for no gain and the Hoosiers settled for a 33-yard field goal from Oakes to take a 3-0 lead with 26 seconds left in the first half.

After the teams traded punts, Michigan State put together its best drive of the opening half, going 68 yards in 10 plays to tie the game at 3 on a 23-yard field goal from Matt Coghlin with 6:46 left in the second quarter. The Spartans had the ball first-and-goal from the Indiana 9 but couldn’t reach the end zone.

Michigan State’s offense remained stuck in park to open the second half with two straight punts leading to Indiana putting together and impressive 13-play drive that stalled in Spartans territory. The Hoosiers cashed in, however, with a 44-yard field goal from Oakes to take a 6-3 lead with 5:31 left in the third quarter.

After the Spartans turned the ball over on downs at the Hoosiers’ 35, Indiana marched down the field and extended its lead to 9-3 on a 20-yard field goal from Oakes with 12:29 left in the fourth quarter.

Michigan State took advantage of good field positon early in the fourth quarter as well as a pass interference penalty to take its first lead. It also converted a fourth-and-3 during a seven-play drive that ended with the 10-yard touchdown pass from Lewerke to Davis to give the Spartans a 10-9 lead with 5:59 to play. Scott then added the final touchdown on an 18-yard run late in the fourth quarter.

