John Niyo and Matt Charboneau break down Michigan State's victory on Indiana.

Here are five takeaways from Matt Charboneau following Michigan State’s 17-9 win over Indiana on Saturday.

WHEN IT MATTERS

The numbers for sophomore quarterback Brian Lewerke weren’t great for the third straight week and this time there was no poor weather to blame. However, when the game was on the line, the sophomore quarterback made the throws he needed to, hitting freshman Cody White for 16 yards on a third-down pass in the fourth quarter that set up a 4-yard pass to freshman Hunter Rison on fourth-and-3 to extend what turned out to be the winning drive. Lewerke capped that drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass to junior Felton Davis and on the final drive of the game found White for 32 yards on third-and-9 to effectively put the game away.

Lewerke finished 16-for-29 for 185 yards but was off the mark often in the first half. Sharp he was not, but what the young quarterback showed, as he did the previous two weeks in wins at Michigan and Minnesota, was that he has a knack for making winning plays. There’s no doubt the Spartans need more production from Lewerke, but one thing is becoming clear: Even when he’s struggling he’s the guy they’ll be counting on to lead the offense.

More: Niyo: Freshman receivers grow up fast for Spartans

FRESHMEN STEP UP

It was interesting that late in the game, when Lewerke needed to make play, he looked toward White and Rison, two true freshmen who have steadily seen their snaps increase on a weekly basis. White had a career game, catching six passes for 99 yards, while Rison had just two grabs for 13 yards. But those two grabs were huge, the first converting a fourth-and-3 on that go-ahead drive, while Rison had a 9-yard catch on third-and-8 to extend the final drive that put the game away. White’s first big catch was a 16-yarder that set up Rison’s fourth-down conversion and his last was a 32-yard catch on third down on the final drive.

Of the nine combined touches for White and Rison, seven produced first downs, including three of the four critical plays on the final two scoring drives. The Spartans have plenty of young playmakers at wide receiver, but this game was a chance for White and Rison to emerge. “They made a name for themselves today because they made some big-time catches in critical situations,” co-offensive coordinator Dave Warner said. “We’ve had a lot of confidence in them all year long and today they stepped up and did a great job for us.”

More: Dantonio: Easy call to play LJ Scott after arrest

DANTONIO’S CALL

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio made it pretty clear after the game why he decided to let LJ Scott play on Saturday – because they needed him to. And, quite frankly, Scott probably needed it, too. The junior running back was arrested on Wednesday for a seventh driving infraction in the past two years and on Friday accepted a plea deal and paid $560 in fines and costs to resolve the ticket he received for driving on a suspended license. Some questioned it but Dantonio remained steadfast. “Ultimately, sometimes you’re put in situations where you have to make very tough decisions,” Dantonio said. “However, this was not one of them.”

In other words, Dantonio made it clear it wasn’t a big deal, and for a coach who’s not been afraid to show players the door, it says something that he stood behind his player. Scott responded with 87 yards rushing with a touchdown, and for his part, he was just happy to be moving past the incident. What does it mean in the long run? Hard to say, but it’s another example of the fact this team is much tighter than the one from last season.

Michigan State 17, Indiana 9
Michigan State's LJ Scott runs into the end zone untouched
Michigan State's LJ Scott runs into the end zone untouched to put Michigan State up 17-9 after the extra point late in the fourth quarter of the victory over the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan, on October 21, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke can't pull
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke can't pull in a reception in front of Indianas' Greg Gooch in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke can't pull
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke can't pull in a reception in front of Indianas' Greg Gooch in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey is brought down by
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey is brought down by the Spartan defense, including Joe Bachie in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartan running back LJ Scott looks for a hole in the
Spartan running back LJ Scott looks for a hole in the defense in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Indiana's Simmie Cobbs Jr. lies out over Spartans'
Indiana's Simmie Cobbs Jr. lies out over Spartans' Joe Bachie after fumbling the ball, but Indiana recovered in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Indiana's Simmie Cobbs Jr. lies out over Spartans'
Indiana's Simmie Cobbs Jr. lies out over Spartans' Joe Bachie after fumbling the ball but Indiana recovered in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The Michigan State student section dons sunglasses
The Michigan State student section dons sunglasses on a beautiful fall afternoon in East Lansing.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Raequan Williams pressures Indian quarterback
Spartans' Raequan Williams pressures Indian quarterback Peyton Ramsey to throw incomplete on fourth down so that Michigan State could run out the clock at the end of the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Mike Panasiuk and Andrew Dowell just miss
Spartans' Mike Panasiuk and Andrew Dowell just miss bringing down Indiana running back Morgan Ellison in the end zone in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Indiana's Taysir Mack can't bring in a bobbled ball
Indiana's Taysir Mack can't bring in a bobbled ball for an incompletion with Spartans' Andrew Dowell on defense in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey is brought down Spartans'
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey is brought down Spartans' Jacub Panasiuk for a sack in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartan quarterback Brian Lewerke can only watch as
Spartan quarterback Brian Lewerke can only watch as a Michigan State fumble is recovered by Indiana's Jonathan Crawford in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A hopeful Spartan fan looks up at the score board with
A hopeful Spartan fan looks up at the score board with Michigan State only put 3 points on the board in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Mike Panasiuk and Demetrius Cooper
Michigan State's Mike Panasiuk and Demetrius Cooper plant Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey into the turf for a sack in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartan quarterback Brian Lewerke scrambles out of
Spartan quarterback Brian Lewerke scrambles out of pressure form Indiana's Chase Dutra and Rashard Fant in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey throws in the second
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey throws in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartan running back L.J. Scott sprints up field for
Spartan running back L.J. Scott sprints up field for a gain in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' L.J. Scott readies for a first down reception
Spartans' L.J. Scott readies for a first down reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State punter Jake Hartbarger kicks in the
Michigan State punter Jake Hartbarger kicks in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Indianas' Sammie Cobbs Jr. pulls down a reception in
Indianas' Sammie Cobbs Jr. pulls down a reception in front of Spartans' Khari Willis in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Cody White drives for a first down after
Spartans' Cody White drives for a first down after a reception in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A Michigan State Spartan fan watches the afternoon
A Michigan State Spartan fan watches the afternoon matchup against Indiana at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Darrell Stewart Jr. isn't able to pull in
Spartans' Darrell Stewart Jr. isn't able to pull in a reception but breaks up an interception from Indiana's Jonathan Crawford in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke looks up at
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke looks up at the score board still with only three points on the board and throwing incomplete on fourth down in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey scrambles out of
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey scrambles out of pressure form Spartans' Khari Willis in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Mike Panasluk gets to Indiana running back
Spartans' Mike Panasluk gets to Indiana running back Morgan Ellison and stops him short of the end zone on third down forcing the Hoosiers to settle for a field goal in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State marching band performs during a break
Michigan State marching band performs during a break in the action.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Cody White brings down a reception in front
Spartans' Cody White brings down a reception in front of Indianas' Jonathan Crawford in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Hunter Rison stretches out for a first
Michigan State's Hunter Rison stretches out for a first down with Indiana's Jonathan Crawford defending in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' L.J. Scott tries going over the pile during
Spartans' L.J. Scott tries going over the pile during a run in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans quarterback Brian Lewerke breaks out of the
Spartans quarterback Brian Lewerke breaks out of the pocket under pressure in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Indiana's Sammie Cobbs Jr. pulls in a reception, but
Indiana's Sammie Cobbs Jr. pulls in a reception, but MSU's Justin Layne puts him down out of bounds for an incompletion in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Cody White cuts around Indiana's Chase Dutra
Spartans' Cody White cuts around Indiana's Chase Dutra and converts a third-and-9 for a critical first down late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Felton Davis III and Cody White celebrate
Spartans' Felton Davis III and Cody White celebrate White's third-and-9 conversion for a critical first down late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Felton Davis III readies his hands for a
Spartans' Felton Davis III readies his hands for a touchdown reception untouched to go ahead of Indiana after the extra point in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio hugs his players,
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio hugs his players, including Matt Morrissey, after stopping Indiana on fourth down so the Spartans could run out the clock.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State Spartans begin the celebration on the
Michigan State Spartans begin the celebration on the field after beating Indiana 17-9 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan on October 21, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches over
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches over the team during warm-ups before taking on the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan on October 21, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartan wide receiver Nick Krumm stretches out for
Spartan wide receiver Nick Krumm stretches out for a reception during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartan quarterback Brian Lewerke warms up before the
Spartan quarterback Brian Lewerke warms up before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    SHUTTING THE DOOR

    Michigan State’s defense was good once again, avoiding a fourth-quarter letdown like it had last week against Minnesota. Where the Spartans really shined was in the red zone, where they forced Indiana to settle for field goals three times – two of those kicks coming after the Hoosiers had moved into the red zone. It proved critical as Michigan State’s offense took time to get rolling and the final stop, with the Hoosiers sitting at first-and-10 from the MSU 11, allowed the Spartans to march down the field and take the lead.

    Overall, the Spartans allowed 95 yards rushing and 253 overall as Indiana was just 4-for-17 on third downs. It’s the sort of defense Michigan State didn’t get last season as it held a lead in every game but finished 3-9. The defense is making the big plays now and leaning heavily on young players to do it. If it can continue to do so down the stretch, Michigan State will push the likes of Penn State and Ohio State in the race for the East Division title.

    CLOSING THE DEAL

    After allowing 21 fourth-quarter points last week at Minnesota, Michigan State put plenty of focus this week on finishing strong. The defense played well the entire game and was especially strong in the fourth quarter while the offense made its biggest plays in the final 15 minutes. Michigan State rarely made big plays late in the game last season and its showing that its young team is figuring things out quicker than most expected.

    “We found a way to win and that’s what good football teams do,” coach Mark Dantonio said. “You could really look at us as a program, over the last number of years, and when we’ve had big years, we found a way to win close games. You can go back and look at the games that we on in ’13, or the games we won in ’14 or ’15, and we just found a way to win, and there’s something to that. There’s something to that and there’s life lessons in that. That’s the biggest thing I think we can take away from this.”

