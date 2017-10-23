Tum Tum Nairn (Photo: Tony Gutierrez, AP)

The Michigan State men’s basketball team will play Georgia in an exhibition Sunday at 2 p.m. at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MSU announced Monday.

The game is a fundraiser for hurricane relief in Georgia and the Bahamas, which is the home of MSU senior guard Tum Tum Nairn. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to the American Red Cross.

Tickets, which start at $17.50, will go on sale Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the Van Andel Arena box office, online at Ticketmaster.com, and by phone at 800-745-3000.

Georgia is led by senior forward Yante Maten of Bloomfield Hills, who was the SEC Co-Player of the Year after averaging 18.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game last season.