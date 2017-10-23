Joe Bachie (Photo: Al Goldis, AP)

Linebacker Joe Bachie, who had a career-high 13 tackles in Michigan State’s win over Indiana on Saturday, has been named Big Ten co-Defensive Player of the Week.

Bachie shares the honor with Penn State linebacker Jason Cabinda.

Michigan State’s defense limited Indiana to 253 yards of total offense, the unit’s best performance of the season. Indiana had 95 yards rushing, the fourth time this season the Spartans have held an opponent under 100 yards on the ground.

Bachie is MSU’s leading tackler with 63 tackles, and he is second on the team with 5.5 tackles for loss.

OTHER BIG TEN WINNERS

Co-defense: Cabinda had 13 tackles and one sack in Penn State’s win over Michigan

Offense: Penn State running back Saquon Barkley had 176 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.

Special teams: Northwestern punter Hunter Niswander averaged 50.8 yards on five punts in a win over Iowa.

Freshman: Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor had 126 yards and a touchdown in Wisconsin’s win over Maryland. He has gone over the 100-yard rushing mark for the fifth time in seven career games.