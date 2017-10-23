Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 9
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 9 of the college season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
Fullscreen
1. Penn State (7-0, 4-0) – The Nittany Lions dominated
1. Penn State (7-0, 4-0) – The Nittany Lions dominated Michigan, gaining more than 500 yards – double what the Wolverines had been giving up this season – while Saquon Barkley accounted for three Penn State touchdowns. The tough stretch continues for the Nittany Lions next week as they head to Columbus to take on Ohio State. Last week: 1.  Chris Knight, AP
Fullscreen
2. Ohio State (6-1, 4-0) – The Buckeyes’ high-flying
2. Ohio State (6-1, 4-0) – The Buckeyes’ high-flying offense was stopped this week only because they had the week off. Ohio State will get its chance to take control of the East with Penn State coming to town next week, a game that could determine who wins the division and ultimately reaches the College Football Playoff. Last week: 2.  Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
3. Wisconsin (7-0, 4-0) – The Badgers continued to
3. Wisconsin (7-0, 4-0) – The Badgers continued to take care of business by rolling over Maryland as Jonathan Taylor ran for a touchdown and went past the 1,000-yard mark for the season. The march continues next week with a trip to Illinois for a team that has a two-game lead in the West. Last week: 3.  Stacy Revere, Getty Images
Fullscreen
4. Michigan State (6-1, 4-0) – The Spartans’ offense
4. Michigan State (6-1, 4-0) – The Spartans’ offense did not look great in the win over Indiana, but the defense was outstanding again and kept Michigan State in the game until its offense came alive just enough. The Spartans now head to Northwestern next week before a two-week gauntlet of Penn State and Ohio State. Last week: 4.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
5. Northwestern (4-3, 2-2) – The Wildcats were sluggish
5. Northwestern (4-3, 2-2) – The Wildcats were sluggish early against Iowa but managed to pull out the overtime victory over Iowa on a 1-yard touchdown run from QB Clayton Thorson. It was the second straight win for Northwestern, which is trying to remain in the West Division race despite trailing Wisconsin by two games. Last week: 7.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Fullscreen
6. Michigan (5-2, 2-2) – The East Division hopes and
6. Michigan (5-2, 2-2) – The East Division hopes and far-fetched playoff hopes likely went up in smoke in Happy Valley as the Wolverines got blown out by Penn State. The defense got chewed up for more than 500 yards and the offense had its typical struggles as Michigan has now lost two of three. Last week: 5.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
7. Iowa (4-3, 1-3) – The Hawkeyes kicked a late field
7. Iowa (4-3, 1-3) – The Hawkeyes kicked a late field goal to tie the game and force overtime at Northwestern only to come up short in OT. Iowa has now lost three of four and after hosting Minnesota next week it takes on Ohio State and Wisconsin in back-to-back weeks. Last week: 6.  Jim Young, AP
Fullscreen
8. Minnesota (4-3, 1-3) – The Gophers snapped a three-game
8. Minnesota (4-3, 1-3) – The Gophers snapped a three-game skid and in the process got P.J. Fleck’s first Big Ten victory. Of course, it helps when Illinois comes to town, but the Gophers will hope to build some momentum as it heads to Iowa next week before traveling to Michigan. Last week: 10.  John Autey, AP
Fullscreen
9. Indiana (3-4, 0-4) – The Hoosiers were once again
9. Indiana (3-4, 0-4) – The Hoosiers were once again in position to win but couldn’t find the end zone in a loss at Michigan State. The schedule has been tough and Indiana has proven its defense has taken huge strides, but with three losses in its last four, reaching bowl eligibility is becoming a tougher prospect. Last week: 9.  Al Goldis, AP
Fullscreen
10. Purdue (3-4, 1-3) – A few weeks ago, the Boilermakers
10. Purdue (3-4, 1-3) – A few weeks ago, the Boilermakers were riding high after blowing out Missouri on the road. Since then, they’ve lost three of four and couldn’t get it done this week on the road against Rutgers. There’s potential wins left on the schedule, but the momentum has been lost for a program looking to rebuild. Last week: 8.  Rich Schultz, Getty Images
Fullscreen
11. Maryland (3-4, 1-3) – It was never really close
11. Maryland (3-4, 1-3) – It was never really close this week for the Terrapins as Wisconsin jumped in front quick and ran away. That’s four losses in the last five for the Terps, who have been bitten by the injury bug and now have a schedule down the stretch that doesn’t make it likely they get three more wins and a spot in a bowl game. Last week: 11.  Stacy Revere, Getty Images
Fullscreen
12. Rutgers (3-4, 2-2) – The Scarlet Knights got a
12. Rutgers (3-4, 2-2) – The Scarlet Knights got a big stop late on a two-point conversion to beat Purdue and win their second straight Big Ten game for the first time since joining the conference in 2014. Rutgers was outgained nearly 2-to-1 by Purdue and had 30 fewer plays, but it found a way to win as it gets set to head to Michigan next week. Last week: 13.  Rich Schultz, Getty Images
Fullscreen
13. Nebraska (3-4, 2-2) – The Cornhuskers didn’t play
13. Nebraska (3-4, 2-2) – The Cornhuskers didn’t play this week and that was probably a good thing after suffering two straight one-sided losses to Wisconsin and Ohio State. They’ll travel to Purdue next week as they try and get their season on the right path. Last week: 12.  Steven Branscombe, Getty Images
Fullscreen
14. Illinois (2-5, 0-4) – The Fighting Illini remained
14. Illinois (2-5, 0-4) – The Fighting Illini remained winless in the Big Ten by allowing Minnesota to run for 292 yards. It was the fifth straight loss for a team that has now played 21 true freshmen, and getting a win will be a tall task next week against Wisconsin. Last week: 14.  John Autey, AP
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Linebacker Joe Bachie, who had a career-high 13 tackles in Michigan State’s win over Indiana on Saturday, has been named Big Ten co-Defensive Player of the Week.

    Bachie shares the honor with Penn State linebacker Jason Cabinda.

    Michigan State’s defense limited Indiana to 253 yards of total offense, the unit’s best performance of the season. Indiana had 95 yards rushing, the fourth time this season the Spartans have held an opponent under 100 yards on the ground.

    Bachie is MSU’s leading tackler with 63 tackles, and he is second on the team with 5.5 tackles for loss.

    More: Niyo: Can't ignore Spartans in Big Ten title chase

    OTHER BIG TEN WINNERS

    Co-defense: Cabinda had 13 tackles and one sack in Penn State’s win over Michigan

    Offense: Penn State running back Saquon Barkley had 176 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.

    Special teams: Northwestern punter Hunter Niswander averaged 50.8 yards on five punts in a win over Iowa.

    Freshman: Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor had 126 yards and a touchdown in Wisconsin’s win over Maryland. He has gone over the 100-yard rushing mark for the fifth time in seven career games.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE