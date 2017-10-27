Mark Dantonio (Photo: Gregory Shamus, Getty Images)

The Michigan State football team expected to be in Evanston, Ill., on Friday evening to take part in walk-through at Ryan Field for its game with Northwestern on Saturday.

Instead, the Spartans were on busses headed toward Chicago after mechanical issues with their plane forced a change in plans. Instead of taking the quick flight from Capital Region Airport in Lansing to O’Hare in Chicago, the team was forced to hit the road.

The Spartans boarded the aircraft before the mechanical issues forced them to deplane.

Michigan State spokesman Ben Phelgar confirmed the change in travel and as of late Friday afternoon, the team was still in transit. That forced the cancelation of the typical Friday night walk-through as team planned to head straight for the hotel.

No. 16 Michigan State (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) faces Northwestern (4-3, 2-2) at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be televised on ESPN.

