Shocky Jacques-Louis (Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar senior wide receiver Shocky Jacques-Louis has been committed to Tennessee since August, but other schools have not backed off, and with uncertainty brewing in Knoxville, Jacques-Louis has been more apt to listen.

He visited Michigan and Kentucky this season, and now Michigan State is on his radar.

A 6-foot-1, 175-pound prospect listed as an athlete on 247Sports, Jacques-Louis has been in touch with Spartans receivers coach Terrence Samuel, and Michigan State is recruiting him on offense.

"I plan on visiting Michigan State, but I’m not sure yet," Jacques-Louis said. "They're not deep with receivers, so there’s a chance of playing early."

Jacques-Louis’ interest in playing early and potentially doing it at Michigan State comes at a time when true freshmen Cody White and Hunter Rison are showing the Spartans are willing to play young receivers. White was promoted to the starting lineup this week.

An exact date for Jacques-Louis’ visit to East Lansing has not been set. He still maintains his commitment to Tennessee. However, the Volunteers have had three recruits decommit in October. Several others, including Jacques-Louis, are taking official visits to other programs.

“We were the No. 1 class (in the SEC), so us falling apart like that, it kind of does change things, you know?” Jacques-Louis recently told GoVols247. “I mean, I can’t really fault them for that. Not knowing what’s going to happen, going to a school, they have a right to be cautious, so that’s exactly what I’m doing.”

Jacques-Louis had 20 receptions for 314 yards and five touchdowns as a junior. He is proving to be a big-play threat as a senior with several long touchdowns.

Michigan State currently has two wide receivers committed in the 2018 class, Sandusky (Ohio) product Javez Alexander and Penn Hills (Pa.) native Julian Major.

Offer out to sophomore defensive lineman

Southwest Ohio is always an area Michigan State recruits heavily. The Spartans got out early on a prospect who appears certain to be a major recruit this week when they offered Cincinnati Princeton sophomore Darrion Henry.

Already 6-foot-6, 260 pounds, Henry’s athleticism has been on display this season as he has an interception returned for a touchdown along with making impact plays behind the line of scrimmage.

The Spartans are his first Big Ten and Power Five offer. Toledo and Cincinnati had previously extended scholarship offers.

Michigan State currently has 26 players from Ohio on its roster, four from Cincinnati.

Spartan commit named Under Armour All-American

Las Vegas Bishop Gorman offensive lineman Jacob Isaia was officially presented as an Under Armour All-American this week.

The grandson of Michigan State Hall of Famer Bob Apisa, Isaia committed to the Spartans earlier in the month and is slated to play center in college.

He will play in the 2018 Under Armour All-America Game, which take place on Thursday, Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m.

