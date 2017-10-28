LJ Scott and Cody White (Photo: Duane Burleson, Getty Images)

After the Wildcats defense got the ball back to its offense with less than two minutes on the clock, Clayton Thorson was able to drive Northwestern 56 yards and get his team three points and Charlie Kuhbander hit from 35 yards out to tie the game at 10-10 with four seconds remaining in the first half.

That's where things stand at the break.

Thorson is 20-for-28 in the first half for 196 yards.

The drive: Justin Jackson caught a 15-yard pass out to the 41, and Thorson hit Ben Skowronek for a first down across midfield before finding Garrett Dickerson for 11 yards and a first down at the MSU 35. Skowronek hauled in a 17-yard completion down to the 18 with 18 seconds remaining in the half, but Northwestern's shots at the end zone came up empty.

Brian Lewerke was 10-for-15 for 149 yards in the first half. He nearly threw two interceptions, but both were dropped by Northwestern defenders.

Lewerke was also the leading rusher for MSU with 22 yards. LJ Scott has only managed 14 yards on six carries.

Cody White has had a good first half with four receptions for 83 yards and a score.

Gambles pays off for Wildcats

Northwestern decided to roll the dice on fourth down from the MSU 1, and they hit pay dirt as Clayton Thorson used his big body to push himself into the end zone behind his offensive line to cut the Spartans lead to 10-7 with 3:58 remaining in the first half.

Thorson had found Garrett Dickeron for 21 yards to get Northwestern down to the MSU 3. After a short run on first down, Justin Jackson was dropped for a three-yard loss on a second down pitch play. On third down, Jackson caught a Thorson pass at the 1 but got stonewalled by the MSU defense.

Earlier in the drive, Thorson hit Riley Lees for a 25-yard gain to get Northwestern into Spartans territory at the 49. On third-and-10, Jackson took a swing pass and made defenders miss in the open field on his way to a first down at the MSU 39. It was Thorson to Lees for 10 more yards that got the ball to the 24.

MSU adds a field goal

Brian Lewerke was able to come up with a first down run once, but when he tried to do it again on third-and-2, the young quarterback came up short.

The Spartans settled for a 46-yard field goal from Matt Coghlin, which puts MSU up 10-0 with 9:31 to play in the first half.

Prior to the possession, the MSU defense was able to force Northwestern into a three-and-out after the punt coverage unit downed the ball at the Wildcats 1. That allowed the offense to get the ball back on the Northwestern side of the field.

Spartans come up empty in Northwestern territory

Starting at their own 20, Lewerke went right back to Cody White on the first play of the drive, and the freshman did some nifty work with his feet to pick up a first down across the 30. Two plays later, Lewerke found Felton Davis for 39 yards down to the Northwestern 39. The MSU quarterback got away with one on the next play, as he threw a ball right into the numbers of a Northwestern defender, whose eyes must have gotten big as he dropped a surefire interception. Lewerke was sacked on third down, and the Spartans were forced to punt.

We're in the second quarter now. At the 14:13 mark, MSU still leads 7-0.

Defense gets a stop

MSU got called for a hands to the face penalty on third down, giving the Wildcats a first down outside of the shadow of their own end zone. Clayton Thorson was able to complete a couple of passes to get Northwestern out near midfield, but the Spartans defense stiffened and forced a punt.

With 2:03 remaining in the first quarter, MSU leads 7-0.

Spartans return the favor

It appeared that MSU was on its way to another touchdown and a 14-0 lead over what looked to be an overmatched Wildcats defense.

Not so fast.

One play after LJ Scott fumbled (again) and MSU recovered, Cody White wasn't so fortunate, as his gaffe was pounced on by Northwestern, who takes over at its own 7.

Brian Lewerke scrambled for 19 yards and Darrell Stewart reeled off a 19-yard gain of his own to get the Spartans down to the Northwestern 30.

Spartans defense makes a play

Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson was carving up the MSU defense as the Wildcats marched into Spartans territory.

But then something funny happened: MSU forced a turnover.

On an 11-yard completion to Ramaud Bowman, Andrew Dowell ripped the ball away from the receiver and the Spartans pounced to take possession at their own 28

Lewerke, White lead 92-yard scoring drive

Brian Lewerke hit Cody White for a 60-yard strike down the the Northwestern 6. Three plays later, Lewerke found himself under immense pressure in the backfield, reversing field before finding White in the end zone for a six-yard touchdown.

With 12:25 remaining in the first quarter, MSU leads 7-0.

A big kickoff return was brought back by a penalty, and the Spartans were forced to start the game in the shadow of their own end zone.

Lewerke hit Matt Sokol for a 16-yard gain out to the 24 to give the offense some breathing room. After a four-yard run by Gerald Holmes, Lewerke hit Felton Davis for a first down at the sticks. On the next play, Lewerke and White made some noise.

MICHIGAN STATE VS. NORTHWESTERN

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Where: Ryan Field, Evanston, Ill.

TV / radio: ESPN / WJR 760

Records: Michigan State 6-1 (4-0 Big Ten), Northwestern 4-3 (2-2)

Line: Michigan State by 2.5

