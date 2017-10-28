Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke rolls out to look for a receiver against Northwestern on Saturday. (Photo: Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images)

Evanston, Ill. — Michigan State overcame plenty of miscues to force overtime at Northwestern on Saturday, but in the end it couldn’t get past them all in a triple-overtime loss.

Northwestern’s Nate Hall intercepted a Brian Lewerke pass in the end zone in the final overtime to preserved the 39-31 victory, ending the Spartans’ four-game winning streak and knocking them from the ranks of the unbeaten in Big Ten play.

Lewerke threw for a program-record 445 yards, but the late interception proved the final error in a day of many for No. 16 Michigan State (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten), which had a fumble inside the Northwestern 10-yard line and two missed field goals along with several missed throws from Lewerke when he had open receivers deep behind the defense.

Michigan State rallied in the final three minutes, taking the ball from its 12 and moving into Wildcats territory when Lewerke ran for 5 yards on fourth-and-4 then flipped a pass to Darrell Stewart to get the ball to the Northwestern 13. On the next play, Lewerke hit Felton Davis for an acrobatic catch in the corner of the end zone to tie it at 17 with 25 seconds to play.

In the first overtime, Northwestern (5-3, 3-2) got a 14-yard touchdown pass from Clayton Thorson to Cameron Green on the second play from scrimmage to go up 24-17. But Michigan State answered with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Lewerke to Davis to tie the game at 24. In the second overtime, Michigan State scored first on an 11-yard pass from Lewerke to Davis and Northwestern tied the game at 31 with a 3-yard run from Jackson.

In the third overtime, Northwestern faced a third-and-7 from the 22 but got a touchdown pass on that play from Thorson to Flynn Nagel and a two-point throw from Thorson to Green. The game then ended on second down when Lewerke was hit and fumbled but picked up the ball and tried to throw a prayer to Matt Sokol that was intercepted.

Thorson finished with 356 passing yards for the Wildcats, which beat Michigan State at home for the first time since 2001.

Cody White had nine catches for 165 yards for the Spartans while Stewart had 11 grabs for 98 yards and Davis caught eight for 95 with two touchdowns.

Michigan State jumped out early thanks to a 60-yard pass from Lewerke to White that set the Spartans up at the Northwestern 6. After two incomplete passes, Lewerke kept the third-and-goal play alive with his feet, buying time and finding White for the 6-yard touchdown pass that gave the Spartans a 7-0 lead with 12:25 to play in the first quarter.

The Spartans had a chance to extend the lead on their next drive as White took a short pass from Lewerke and got inside the 10 before fumbling with Northwestern’s Brett Walsh recovering to end the scoring threat. Michigan State bounced back two drives later when Matt Coghlin kicked a 46-yard field goal with 9:31 left in second quarter to push the lead to 10-0.

Northwestern finally got its offense moving in the second quarter and took advantage of a couple of Michigan State miscues as Josiah Scott had an interception pop out of his hands deep in MSU territory and on the next play, a third-and-10 from the MSU 49, the Spartans failed to bring down Justin Jackson on a dump-off pass as he scrapped for 10 yards and the first down.

The Wildcats eventually found the end zone on the drive as Thorson scored on a 1-yard run on fourth-and-goal with 3:58 to play in the second quarter to cut the Spartans’ lead to 10-7. The Wildcats added a 35-yard field goal from Charlie Kuhbander with four seconds left in the half to tie the score at 10.

Neither team could make a big play in the third quarter but the Wildcats took advantage of good field position early in the fourth, as well as a defensive holding call on the Spartans to take a 17-10 lead with 10:49 to play on a 12-yard pass from running back Justin Jackson to Bennett Skowronek.

It came after Michigan State had three drives that ended with two punts and a missed 51-yard field goal from Coghlin earlier in the third quarter and set up Michigan State’s game-tying drive.

