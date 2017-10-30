Cody White (Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP)

Michigan State wide receiver Cody White has been named Big Ten co-Freshman of the Week for his performance in the Spartans’ triple-overtime loss to Northwestern on Saturday.

White, from Walled Lake Western, had nine catches for 165 yards – the highest single-game yardage total for a freshman in MSU history. White also scored two touchdowns.

White shares the honor with Indiana receiver Whop Philyor, who had 13 catches for 127 yards and one TD in a loss to Maryland.

Other winners:

Offense: Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett, who completed 33-of-39 passes for 328 yards and four TD in a win over Penn State. Barrett also had 95 rushing yards.

Defense: Northwestern LB Paddy Fisher, who had 14 tackles and two forced fumbles in the win over Michigan State.

Special teams: Penn State RB Saquon Barkley, who returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for a TD in the loss to Ohio State.