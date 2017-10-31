Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio saw his Spartans endure their first Big Ten defeat on Saturday against Northwestern. (Photo: Nam Y. Huh / Associated Press)

It might not have been all bad for Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio on Saturday.

Sure, his football team fell in triple overtime to Northwestern, 39-31, for its first conference loss of the season, but Dantonio did get a shoutout from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson after a cell phone went off at the podium during the coach’s postgame press conference.

The ringtone? A song from Disney’s “Moana.” It wasn’t Dantonio’s phone, but his response was enough to earn “props” from “The Rock” on Monday for “staying in the moment.”

Dantonio borrowed a page from the “Moana” tune — sung by Johnson’s character, Maui — in his response Tuesday on Twitter.

“ ‘Hey, it’s okay, it’s okay, you’re welcome!,’ ” Dantonio tweeted, quoting the song. “ ‘Well, come to think of it, I gotta go’ — Thanks for bringing a smile to our day! #GoGreen”

Well, come to think of it, I gotta go" - Thanks for bringing a smile to our day! #GoGreenhttps://t.co/dcnxXEY4M0 — Mark Dantonio (@DantonioMark) October 31, 2017

It’s not the first time a Michigan sports figure has prompted a response from the star wrestler/actor this month. Lions receiver Golden Tate delivered “The Rock’s” signature “People’s Elbow” to a football following a touchdown against the Saints, drawing rave reviews from Johnson.