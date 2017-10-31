Miles Bridges is on the Sports Illustrated cover with Sparty. (Photo: Sports Illustrated)

Big Ten preseason player of the year Miles Bridges is on the cover of this week’s Sports Illustrated, which features the magazine’s college basketball preview.

The Spartans are ranked No. 2 by Sports Illustrated, behind Arizona and ahead of No. 3 Duke and No. 4 Wichita State. The magazine projects NCAA Tournament No. 1 seeds for those four teams.

Michigan is ranked No. 35 and SI projects a No. 9 seed for the Wolverines.

The Spartans return to action this Friday with a 7 p.m. exhibition game against Hillsdale at the Breslin Center.

The Wolverines play their only exhibition game, also this Friday at 7 p.m., against Grand Valley State at the Crisler Center.

