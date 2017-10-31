Big Ten preseason player of the year Miles Bridges is on the cover of this week’s Sports Illustrated, which features the magazine’s college basketball preview.
The Spartans are ranked No. 2 by Sports Illustrated, behind Arizona and ahead of No. 3 Duke and No. 4 Wichita State. The magazine projects NCAA Tournament No. 1 seeds for those four teams.
Michigan is ranked No. 35 and SI projects a No. 9 seed for the Wolverines.
The Spartans return to action this Friday with a 7 p.m. exhibition game against Hillsdale at the Breslin Center.
The Wolverines play their only exhibition game, also this Friday at 7 p.m., against Grand Valley State at the Crisler Center.
