Michigan State junior Kyle Ahrens is out indefinitely, the school announced on Thursday, after the guard aggravated a right foot injury. (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News)

East Lansing — Michigan State junior Kyle Ahrens is out indefinitely, the school announced on Thursday, after the guard aggravated a right foot injury.

“Everyone in the program feels absolutely awful for Kyle,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said in a statement. “When he got hurt there was a cloud over practice because all of his teammates have the utmost respect for him and knew how hard he had worked to get back on the court.

“He had a great spring and summer before being injured the first time, and for him to re-injure the same foot is a cruel twist of fate. It’s a setback for Kyle, but he’s a tough kid and we know that he’ll work his way back.”

Ahrens hadn’t played in the first two exhibition games while he worked his way back from a stress fracture in his right foot suffered near the end of summer workouts and is slowly working his way back to participating fully in practice.

In 60 career games, Ahrens is averaging 2.0 points a game. He started four games last season.

matt.charboneau@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/mattcharboneau