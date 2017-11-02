Schertz (Texas) Samuel Clemens wide receiver Tommy Bush is taking an official visit to Michigan State this weekend. (Photo: Student Sports)

Michigan State welcomes several official visitors to East Lansing this weekend to see the Spartans take on Penn State.

Schertz (Texas) Samuel Clemens wide receiver Tommy Bush, Cincinnati Winton Woods linebacker Christopher Oats, and Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar wide receiver Shocky Jacques-Louis are all taking official visits to campus this weekend.

Bush is an outstanding athlete. He has size (6-5, 191 pounds), speed (4.41 40-yard dash at The Opening Regional in Houston), and is ranked as a national top 200 prospect by the 247Sports composite and is an Under Armour All-American.

He has offers from Florida State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Oregon, Georgia, Nebraska and more, but his willingness to come see Michigan State shows his openness to coming north. He has paid close attention to the team this year, thanks in part to his high school team using Spartan game tape as a teaching tool.

“I really like how much the passing game is involved,” he said, “it’s much more than I would have thought from a Michigan State team with LJ Scott, Gerald Holmes and Madre London on it.”

Scout’s Midlands analyst Greg Powers calls Bush a “big body at the position blessed with speed, a rare combination that sets him apart.” He added that he believes Bush will be a “dangerous weapon in the red zone and a vertical threat down the field” at the next level.

Michigan State was the first school to offer Oats. That was way back in the winter following his sophomore year. Oats (6-4, 215 pounds) has now developed into one of the nation’s top prospects. He is a four-star prospect per the 247Sports Composite. Kentucky, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Cincinnati and Ohio State are the other programs still in the mix for him.

“Michigan State was my first offer,” Oats told Spartan Nation’s Justin Wieber. “They have always shown me love and told me I am a priority.”

Oats takes an official visit to Oklahoma next weekend.

Jacques-Louis is a Tennessee commit who has kept the door open for other programs. He visited Michigan and Kentucky earlier in the fall.

In addition to these official visitors, Michigan State will have a number of unofficial visitors on campus. The most notable of that group is Roselle (Ill.) Lake Park junior Patrick Panasiuk, the younger brother of Spartan defensive linemen Mike and Jacub Panasiuk. The younger Panasiuk is likely more of an offensive recruit, though.

A 6-foot-3, 280-pound prospect with the same strength and tenacity that made his brothers top recruits, Panasiuk was a first-team all-conference selection this season.

Allen Trieu began covering the state of Michigan for Scout.com in 2005 and began managing the entire Midwest in 2009. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.