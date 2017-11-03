Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo, Matt Charboneau and special guest Chris Howard break down the weekend games: Michigan vs. Minnesota and Michigan State vs. Penn State. Detroit News

Brian Lewerke (Photo: Duane Burleson, Getty Images)

Angelique S. Chengelis, Matt Charboneau, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski predict the outcome of the Michigan State-Penn State game.

Matt Charboneau: The Nittany Lions are stinging after their one-point loss last week at Ohio State, and while they sit behind the Buckeyes in the East Division, they won’t be worried about a letdown. The offense continues to put up points on a consistent basis while the Michigan State defense is feeling some sting of its own after the triple-overtime loss at Northwestern. The Spartans are still alive in the East, but with a running game stuck in neutral, that window could be closing rapidly by Saturday afternoon. Penn State, 31-17

Angelique S. Chengelis: Michigan State wants to run the ball against Penn State, and although the Spartans are middle of the pack in the Big Ten in rushing offense, they’ve had moments of looking like the strong group of runners they are. It will be interesting to see how Penn State comes into this one after its crushing defeat at Ohio State a week ago. Can Michigan State contain Trace McSorley and Saquon Barkley? The Spartans certainly are capable defensively, but the Nittany Lions have too many offensive weapons. Penn State, 31-24

John Niyo: Penn State's probably too good to lose two in a row. But are they strong enough to get up for a third consecutive big game in three weeks? If not, the Spartans have a chance to pull the upset. It'll take a huge day from a defense that stumbled at Northwestern, though. Penn State, 31-21

Bob Wojnowski: The Spartans’ defense has been legitimately tough, until dinged in OT by Northwestern. It hasn’t faced an offense as explosive as Penn State’s, which means QB Brian Lewerke will have to be unleashed earlier. Mark Dantonio would love to get his running game cranked up but there’s no time to waste here. Penn State’s offense is too good to be sidetracked by last week’s crusher, and Trace McSorley will make his standard batch of big plays. Penn State, 38-24