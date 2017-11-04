Madre London (Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP)

Michigan State battles Penn State Saturday in a key game in the Big Ten East championship race. Follow the action here throughout the game with live updates by Eric Coughlin of The Detroit News.

MICHIGAN STATE VS. PENN STATE

When: Saturday, noon

Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

TV / radio: Fox / WJR 760

Records: Michigan State 6-2 (4-1 Big Ten), Penn State 7-1 (4-1)

Line: Penn State by 8.5

MORE COVERAGE

Michigan State vs. Penn State: View from the other side

Detroit News predictions: Michigan State vs. Penn State

MSU’s ‘D’ up for task to contain ‘electrifying’ Barkley

Wojo’s Pigskin Picks: UM, MSU too similar for own good

Michigan State puts focus back on run game

MSU mailbag: Big Ten East chances, SI cover jinxes