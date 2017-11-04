Michigan State battles Penn State Saturday in a key game in the Big Ten East championship race. Follow the action here throughout the game with live updates by Eric Coughlin of The Detroit News.
MICHIGAN STATE VS. PENN STATE
When: Saturday, noon
Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing
TV / radio: Fox / WJR 760
Records: Michigan State 6-2 (4-1 Big Ten), Penn State 7-1 (4-1)
Line: Penn State by 8.5
MORE COVERAGE
Michigan State vs. Penn State: View from the other side
Detroit News predictions: Michigan State vs. Penn State
MSU’s ‘D’ up for task to contain ‘electrifying’ Barkley
Wojo’s Pigskin Picks: UM, MSU too similar for own good
Michigan State puts focus back on run game
MSU mailbag: Big Ten East chances, SI cover jinxes
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs