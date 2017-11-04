Michigan State 27, Penn State 24
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke makes a pass
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke makes a pass in the first quarter against Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Spartan players walk off the field because of a weather
Spartan players walk off the field because of a weather delay with 7:58 left in the second quarter.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Michigan Sttae receiver Cody White makes a catch against
Michigan Sttae receiver Cody White makes a catch against the Penn State defense.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Michigan State running back LJ Scott is tackled by
Michigan State running back LJ Scott is tackled by Penn Sate's Manny Bowen (43) and Robert Windsor.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Michigan State's Kyonta Stallworth tackles Penn State
Michigan State's Kyonta Stallworth tackles Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley in the first quarter.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Penn State's Daesean Hamilton outruns Michigan State's
Penn State's Daesean Hamilton outruns Michigan State's David Dowell for a TD in the first quarter.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Michigan State's Felton Davis makes a catch in the
Michigan State's Felton Davis makes a catch in the second quarter.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Michigan State's Andrew Dowell tackles Penn State's
Michigan State's Andrew Dowell tackles Penn State's Mike Gesicki.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Michigan State's Naquan Jones celebrates after making
Michigan State's Naquan Jones celebrates after making a tackle in the first quarter.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Michigan State's Joe Bachie tackles Penn State's DeAndre
Michigan State's Joe Bachie tackles Penn State's DeAndre Thompkins in the second quarter.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Penn State's Mike Gesicki runs away from Michigan State's
Penn State's Mike Gesicki runs away from Michigan State's Tyriq Thompson.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Michigan State's Brian Lewerke throws a pass during
Michigan State's Brian Lewerke throws a pass during pregame warmups.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Michigan State's Trishton Jackson makes a catch during
Michigan State's Trishton Jackson makes a catch during pregame warmups.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Michigan State's Cody White returns a punt during pregame
Michigan State's Cody White returns a punt during pregame warmups.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches his
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches his team warm up Saturday.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Michigan State running back LJ Scott runs the ball
Michigan State running back LJ Scott runs the ball prior to the game against Penn State.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
    East Lansing — It ended up being well worth the wait.

    After a weather delay of three hours and 22 minutes, No. 24 Michigan State pulled off its biggest win of the season, knocking off No. 7 Penn State, on Saturday at Spartan Stadium.

    As time expired, redshirt freshman kicker Matt Coghlin booted a 34-yard field goal to give the Spartans the stunner and keep alive their hopes for a Big Ten East Division title.

    Michigan State (7-2, 5-1 Big Ten) now moves into a tie for first place with Ohio State, which was upset by Iowa, 55-24, on Saturday.

    “It’s getting interesting,” MSU coach Mark Dantonio said after the game, speaking of the Big Ten race. “Spartans like to make it interesting in November.”

    Brian Lewerke threw for 400 yards and two touchdowns, the second straight week he threw for more than 400 yards. Felton Davis had 12 catches for 181 yards.

    Trace McSorley threw for 381 yards and three touchdowns for Penn State (7-2, 4-2) but had three interceptions, two for Michigan State’s David Dowell

    Penn State struck first, marching 92 yards on seven plays, most of it coming through the air as it took a 7-0 lead with 5:40 to play in the first quarter on a 31-yard pass from McSorley to DaeSean Hamilton. The Nittany Lions ran just twice on the drive for 2 yards but McSorley picked apart the Spartans’ secondary, going 4-for-4 on the drive while running back Saquon Barkley also completed a 20-yard pass.

    BOX SCORE: Michigan State 27, Penn State 24

    The Spartans bounced back quickly, taking advantage of a Penn State penalty on the kick return to begin their drive at their 48. Michigan State marched to the Penn State 2 behind the arm of Lewerke, and despite two straight penalties tied the score at 7 with 3:28 to play in the first quarter on a 7-yard pass from Lewerke to Darrell Stewart.

    Michigan State’s defense couldn’t get off the field on the next drive as Penn State moved into MSU territory and on fourth-and-8 from the Spartans’ 27, McSorley hit Saeed blacknall with a pass in the flat as Blacknall broke a tackle from cornerback Josh Butler then went through Justin Layne and Dowell on his way to the end zone. The play put the Nittany Lions ahead, 14-7, with 42 seconds left in the first quarter.

    After the delay, Michigan State got stuffed on fourth-and-1 to turn the ball over, but the defense answered with a three-and-out. The Spartans’ offense then made the most of the opportunity, driving 69 yards in five plays to tie the game, 14-14, after Davis laid out to haul in a 33-yard touchdown pass from Lewerke with 3:54 left in the second quarter.

    Michigan State got rolling midway through the third quarter thanks to some big throws from Lewerke. He hit Davis for 36 yards on a third-and-long then connected with Hunter Rison for 26 yards on another third and long. After a 17-yard throw to Rison, LJ Scott scored on a 3-yard run to put Michigan State ahead, 21-14, with 7:25 to play in the third quarter.

    Penn State answered with a71-yard drive but failed to find the end zone, instead settling for a 26-yard field goal from Tyler Davis to cut Michigan State’s lead to 21-17 with 2:11 left in the third quarter.

    More: Hollis says athletes welfare was top priority during delay

    After Michigan State was forced to punt on its next drive, Penn State closed the third quarter when McSorley hit Deandre Thompkins with a 70-yard touchdown pass after cornerback Josiah Scott fell on the play. It put the Nittany Lions ahead, 24-21, on the final play of the third quarter.

    The Spartans came right back, moving inside the Penn State red zone before the drive stalled, leading to a 32-yard field goal from Coghlin to tie the game at 24 with 10:56 to play. The Spartans had a chance to go ahead after Dowell’s second interception, but Penn State’s Amani Oruwariye intercepted a tipped pass at its 7-yard line.

    Penn State moved into MSU territory but failed to convert on fourth-and-3, giving the Spartans the ball at their 31 with 4:05 to play, setting up the winning drive.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/mattcharboneau

