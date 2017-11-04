Michigan State’s Felton Davis III celebrates his second-half touchdown Saturday at Spartan Stadium. (Photo: Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)

East Lansing — It ended up being well worth the wait.

After a weather delay of three hours and 22 minutes, No. 24 Michigan State pulled off its biggest win of the season, knocking off No. 7 Penn State, on Saturday at Spartan Stadium.

As time expired, redshirt freshman kicker Matt Coghlin booted a 34-yard field goal to give the Spartans the stunner and keep alive their hopes for a Big Ten East Division title.

Michigan State (7-2, 5-1 Big Ten) now moves into a tie for first place with Ohio State, which was upset by Iowa, 55-24, on Saturday.

“It’s getting interesting,” MSU coach Mark Dantonio said after the game, speaking of the Big Ten race. “Spartans like to make it interesting in November.”

Brian Lewerke threw for 400 yards and two touchdowns, the second straight week he threw for more than 400 yards. Felton Davis had 12 catches for 181 yards.

Trace McSorley threw for 381 yards and three touchdowns for Penn State (7-2, 4-2) but had three interceptions, two for Michigan State’s David Dowell

Penn State struck first, marching 92 yards on seven plays, most of it coming through the air as it took a 7-0 lead with 5:40 to play in the first quarter on a 31-yard pass from McSorley to DaeSean Hamilton. The Nittany Lions ran just twice on the drive for 2 yards but McSorley picked apart the Spartans’ secondary, going 4-for-4 on the drive while running back Saquon Barkley also completed a 20-yard pass.

The Spartans bounced back quickly, taking advantage of a Penn State penalty on the kick return to begin their drive at their 48. Michigan State marched to the Penn State 2 behind the arm of Lewerke, and despite two straight penalties tied the score at 7 with 3:28 to play in the first quarter on a 7-yard pass from Lewerke to Darrell Stewart.

Michigan State’s defense couldn’t get off the field on the next drive as Penn State moved into MSU territory and on fourth-and-8 from the Spartans’ 27, McSorley hit Saeed blacknall with a pass in the flat as Blacknall broke a tackle from cornerback Josh Butler then went through Justin Layne and Dowell on his way to the end zone. The play put the Nittany Lions ahead, 14-7, with 42 seconds left in the first quarter.

After the delay, Michigan State got stuffed on fourth-and-1 to turn the ball over, but the defense answered with a three-and-out. The Spartans’ offense then made the most of the opportunity, driving 69 yards in five plays to tie the game, 14-14, after Davis laid out to haul in a 33-yard touchdown pass from Lewerke with 3:54 left in the second quarter.

Michigan State got rolling midway through the third quarter thanks to some big throws from Lewerke. He hit Davis for 36 yards on a third-and-long then connected with Hunter Rison for 26 yards on another third and long. After a 17-yard throw to Rison, LJ Scott scored on a 3-yard run to put Michigan State ahead, 21-14, with 7:25 to play in the third quarter.

Penn State answered with a71-yard drive but failed to find the end zone, instead settling for a 26-yard field goal from Tyler Davis to cut Michigan State’s lead to 21-17 with 2:11 left in the third quarter.

After Michigan State was forced to punt on its next drive, Penn State closed the third quarter when McSorley hit Deandre Thompkins with a 70-yard touchdown pass after cornerback Josiah Scott fell on the play. It put the Nittany Lions ahead, 24-21, on the final play of the third quarter.

The Spartans came right back, moving inside the Penn State red zone before the drive stalled, leading to a 32-yard field goal from Coghlin to tie the game at 24 with 10:56 to play. The Spartans had a chance to go ahead after Dowell’s second interception, but Penn State’s Amani Oruwariye intercepted a tipped pass at its 7-yard line.

Penn State moved into MSU territory but failed to convert on fourth-and-3, giving the Spartans the ball at their 31 with 4:05 to play, setting up the winning drive.

