Michigan State's Justin Layne breaks up a pass intended for Penn State's Juwan Johnson during the Spartans' win Saturday. (Photo: Gregory Shamus, Getty Images)

Michigan State jumped 12 spots in the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, landing at No. 12 after debuting at No. 24 in the initial rankings a week earlier.

Voters were clearly impressed by the Spartans’ 27-24 victory over then-No. 7 Penn State on Saturday.

Michigan was not ranked in the top 25.

The first four were the same as in last week’s rankings -- Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson.

CFP RANKINGS

1. Georgia, 9-0 (last week: 1)

2. Alabama, 9-0 (2)

3. Notre Dame, 8-1 (3)

4. Clemson, 8-1 (4)

5. Oklahoma, 8-1 (5)

6. TCU, 8-1 (8)

7. Miami, 8-0 (10)

8. Wisconsin, 9-0 (9)

9. Washington, 8-1 (12)

10. Auburn, 7-2 (14)

11. Southern Cal, 8-2 (17)

12. Michigan State, 7-2 (24)

13. Ohio State, 7-2 (6)

14. Penn State, 7-2 (7)

15. Oklahoma State, 7-2 (11)

16. Mississippi State, 7-2 (16)

17. Virginia Tech, 7-2 (13)

18. UCF, 8-0 (18)

19. Washington State, 8-2 (25)

20. Iowa, 6-3 (NR)

21. Iowa State, 6-3 (15)

22. Memphis, 8-1 (23)

23. N.C. State, 6-3 (20)

24. LSU, 6-3 (19)

25. Northwestern, 6-3 (NR)

Dropped out: No. 21 Stanford, No. 22 Arizona