Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 11
The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 11 of the college season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Wisconsin (9-0, 6-0) – Outside of ranking Illinois last, putting the Badgers in the top spot seems like the only sure thing in this week’s rankings. Wisconsin might not have the toughest schedule, but it’s taking care of business and ran past a decent Indiana team. The game next week at home against Iowa looks pretty interesting now after the Hawkeyes’ win over Ohio State. Last week: 2.  Joe Robbins, Getty Images
2. Michigan State (7-2, 5-1) – The Spartans were coming off a triple-overtime loss last week at Northwestern that seemed to bring them down to earth a bit. However, it didn’t take long to bounce back as the passing game continued to click in the upset win over Penn State. It sets up what amounts to an East Division title game next week at Ohio State. Last week: 5.  Carlos Osorio, AP
3. Ohio State (7-2, 5-1) – A week after the Buckeyes rallied for a huge win over Penn State and appeared in the thick of the College Football Playoff chase, Ohio State got throttled on the road by Iowa. The turnovers came early and often as J.T. Barrett was intercepted four times. The Buckeyes must now win next week against Michigan State to remain in first place in the East. Last week: 1.  Charlie Neibergall, AP
4. Iowa (6-3, 3-3) – Not many saw it coming, but the Hawkeyes exploded for 55 points and 487 total yards in a blowout over Ohio State. The Hawkeyes now have a shot to continue to wreak havoc in the Big Ten when they head to Wisconsin next week to take on the unbeaten Badgers. Last week: 7.  Matthew Holst, Getty Images
5. Northwestern (6-3, 4-2) – It’s becoming the norm for the Wildcats as they went overtime to beat Nebraska. It’s the third straight week Northwestern has gone to overtime and it has won all three to become bowl-eligible. The road looks good to reach nine wins as Purdue, Minnesota and Illinois are left on the schedule. Last week: 4.  Steven Branscombe, Getty Images
6. Penn State (7-2, 4-2) – The Nittany Lions were reeling after the loss last week to Ohio State and have now lost two in a row after falling on the final play at Michigan State. The Nittany Lions continue to put up big numbers in the passing game but the running attack has fallen flat as Penn State can now only hope the teams in front of them in the East collapse. Last week: 3.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
7. Michigan (7-2, 4-2) – The Wolverines have gotten well after back-to-back games with Rutgers and Minnesota and got the running game rolling against the Gophers. Karan Higdon ran for 200 yards while Chris Evans added 191 for the Wolverines. The odds are long in the East for Michigan as it heads to Maryland next week before closing with Wisconsin and Ohio State. Last week: 6.  Dave Reginek, Getty Images
8. Purdue (4-5, 2-4) – The Boilermakers ended a three-game skid by hosting the automatic skid stopper known as Illinois. It puts Purdue in a position to reach a bowl game in coach Jeff Brohm’s first season if it can win twice in the final three weeks against Northwestern, Iowa and Indiana. Last week: 12.  Michael Hickey, Getty Images
9. Rutgers (4-5, 3-3) – Don’t look now, but the Scarlet Knights have won three of four and are on the verge getting to a bowl game in coach Chris Ash’s second season after beating Maryland. They’ll have to get two wins in the final three games, no simple task when Penn State, Indiana and Michigan State remain on the schedule. Last week: 13.  Julio Cortez, AP
10. Indiana (3-6, 0-6) – The woes continue for the Hoosiers as they remain winless in the Big Ten despite playing teams tough. They were in the game in the second half against Wisconsin before the Badgers pulled away late. The Hoosiers now face the task of winning out against Illinois, Rutgers and Purdue to reach a bowl game. Last week: 10.  Joe Robbins, Getty Images
11. Maryland (4-5, 2-4) – Things are starting to crumble late in the season for the Terrapins, who have now lost four of their last five after getting beat by Rutgers. Second-year coach D.J. Durkin will need his team to get two wins in the final three weeks, a near impossible task with Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State still to come. Last week: 8.  Julio Cortez, AP
12. Nebraska (4-5, 3-3) – The Cornhuskers got to overtime against Northwestern but couldn’t get it done and have now lost three of their last four. The heat is on coach Mike Riley and things aren’t exactly set up for a strong finish as road games with Minnesota and Penn State are up next before finishing at home against Iowa. Last week: 9.  Nati Harnik, AP
13. Minnesota (4-5, 1-5) – Another team scuffling to the finish as the Gophers have now lost five of their last six. The defense got run over for more than 370 yards against Michigan and the offense was non-existent for much of the game. Nebraska, Northwestern and Wisconsin are left as the Gophers need two more wins to reach a bowl. Last week: 11.  Dave Reginek, Getty Images
14. Illinois (2-7, 0-6) – The only other easy pick in the entire conference is putting the Illini last. Hard to come to any other conclusion as they’ve now lost seven straight and finding a win somewhere on the schedule is difficult. How much heat there is on second-year coach Lovie Smith will be interesting to watch over the final three weeks. Last week: 14.  Michael Conroy, AP
    Michigan State jumped 12 spots in the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, landing at No. 12 after debuting at No. 24 in the initial rankings a week earlier.

    Voters were clearly impressed by the Spartans’ 27-24 victory over then-No. 7 Penn State on Saturday.

    Michigan was not ranked in the top 25.

    The first four were the same as in last week’s rankings -- Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson.

    CFP RANKINGS

    1. Georgia, 9-0 (last week: 1)

    2. Alabama, 9-0 (2)

    3. Notre Dame, 8-1 (3)

    4. Clemson, 8-1 (4)

    5. Oklahoma, 8-1 (5)

    6. TCU, 8-1 (8)

    7. Miami, 8-0 (10)

    8. Wisconsin, 9-0 (9)

    9. Washington, 8-1 (12)

    10. Auburn, 7-2 (14)

    11. Southern Cal, 8-2 (17)

    12. Michigan State, 7-2 (24)

    13. Ohio State, 7-2 (6)

    14. Penn State, 7-2 (7)

    15. Oklahoma State, 7-2 (11)

    16. Mississippi State, 7-2 (16)

    17. Virginia Tech, 7-2 (13)

    18. UCF, 8-0 (18)

    19. Washington State, 8-2 (25)

    20. Iowa, 6-3 (NR)

    21. Iowa State, 6-3 (15)

    22. Memphis, 8-1 (23)

    23. N.C. State, 6-3 (20)

    24. LSU, 6-3 (19)

    25. Northwestern, 6-3 (NR)

    Dropped out: No. 21 Stanford, No. 22 Arizona

