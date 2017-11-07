Posted!
Michigan State jumped 12 spots in the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, landing at No. 12 after debuting at No. 24 in the initial rankings a week earlier.
Voters were clearly impressed by the Spartans’ 27-24 victory over then-No. 7 Penn State on Saturday.
Michigan was not ranked in the top 25.
The first four were the same as in last week’s rankings -- Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson.
CFP RANKINGS
1. Georgia, 9-0 (last week: 1)
2. Alabama, 9-0 (2)
3. Notre Dame, 8-1 (3)
4. Clemson, 8-1 (4)
5. Oklahoma, 8-1 (5)
6. TCU, 8-1 (8)
7. Miami, 8-0 (10)
8. Wisconsin, 9-0 (9)
9. Washington, 8-1 (12)
10. Auburn, 7-2 (14)
11. Southern Cal, 8-2 (17)
12. Michigan State, 7-2 (24)
13. Ohio State, 7-2 (6)
14. Penn State, 7-2 (7)
15. Oklahoma State, 7-2 (11)
16. Mississippi State, 7-2 (16)
17. Virginia Tech, 7-2 (13)
18. UCF, 8-0 (18)
19. Washington State, 8-2 (25)
20. Iowa, 6-3 (NR)
21. Iowa State, 6-3 (15)
22. Memphis, 8-1 (23)
23. N.C. State, 6-3 (20)
24. LSU, 6-3 (19)
25. Northwestern, 6-3 (NR)
Dropped out: No. 21 Stanford, No. 22 Arizona
