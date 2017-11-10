Michigan State's Gavin Schilling, left, pulls down a rebound against North Florida's Trip Day during the first half. (Photo: Al Goldis / Associated Press)

East Lansing — Excitement and anticipation flowed through the Breslin Center crowd on Friday night as No. 2 Michigan State opened the season against North Florida.

The Spartans left nothing in doubt, dominating both ends of the floor to beat North Florida 98-66.

With Duke on the radar, the Spartans looked to clean up some mistakes. Turnovers, 21 in total, continued to plague the offense, but the Spartans defense held North Florida in check after coughing the ball up.

Their defense started the game with a matchup zone on North Florida’s opening possession in honor of the late Jud Heathcote.

Freshman Jaren Jackson Jr. showed off his shot-blocking prowess as he finished with four blocks to go with his 13 points and 13 rebounds. Miles Bridges added 20 points and 10 rebounds, Cassius Winston scored 12 with eight assists and Nick Ward finished with 16 points.

Every starter scored in double figures for the Spartans as Josh Langford added 13.

The game didn’t start in Michigan State’s favor, though. After falling behind 8-3, its defense seemed to buckle down. Michigan State (1-0) allowed 13 points in the first four minutes and held the Ospreys to 13 points in the final 16 minutes of the first half.

Despite not making a single 3-pointer in the first half, Michigan State took a 26-point lead into halftime. The second half was much more of the same though North Florida started to make its shots, scoring 10 points in the first four minutes which forced a Tom Izzo timeout. The Ospreys would score 30 points from that point on.

Michigan State’s depth, size and free-throw shooting were all weaknesses a season ago, but seemed to be strengths against the Ospreys. The Spartans hit 25-of-32 free throws, taking advantage of a plethora of foul calls, and outrebounded North Florida 49-25.

Ivan Gandia-Rosa led North Florida (0-1) with 19 points and Garrett Sams scored 13.

Duke awaits the Spartans in the Champions Classic in Chicago on Tuesday night in a battle between the top two ranked teams in the country.

