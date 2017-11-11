Brian Lewerke (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Michigan State can put itself in the driver’s seat in the Big Ten East with a win over Ohio State on Saturday. Follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Eric Coughlin of The Detroit News.

A Spartan's greatest strength is the warrior standing next to him. pic.twitter.com/wZEbcPNJJ5 — Spartan Football (@MSU_Football) November 10, 2017

MICHIGAN STATE VS. OHIO STATE

When: Saturday, noon

Where: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

TV / radio: Fox / WJR 760

Records: Michigan State 7-2 (5-1 Big Ten), Ohio State 7-2 (5-1)

Line: Ohio State by 17.5

MORE COVERAGE

Niyo: Dantonio’s motivational messages stick with Spartans

Wojo’s Pigskin Picks: Spartans in Buckeyes’ way again

MSU-OSU is now the big-stakes game in Big Ten

Michigan State vs. Ohio State: View from other side

Containing Ohio State’s Barrett is focus for MSU

MSU mailbag: Spartans' CFP hopes, TE progress