Michigan State vs. Ohio State
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws passes
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws passes during pregame warmups before the start of their game against Ohio State University at Ohio Stadium, in Columbus, Ohio, November 11, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio receives a
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio receives a hug from Lynn Tucker, of Columbus, during pregame warmups. Tucker and Dantonio knew each other from Dantonio's time at Ohio State.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State wide receiver Hunter Rison catches a
Michigan State wide receiver Hunter Rison catches a pass during pregame warmups.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State warmups up before the start of the game.
Michigan State warmups up before the start of the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio talks to his
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio talks to his players during pregame warmups.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio keeps an eye
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio keeps an eye on his players during pregame warmups.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cold fans bundle up while cheering for the Spartans
Cold fans bundle up while cheering for the Spartans as they arrive at Ohio Stadium before the start of a game between Michigan State University and Ohio State University at Ohio Stadium, in Columbus, Ohio, November 11, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio arrives at
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio arrives at Ohio Stadium.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Toby Hartbarger, of Waterville, OH., shakes hands with
Toby Hartbarger, of Waterville, OH., shakes hands with his son Michigan State punter Jake Hartbarger as the team arrives at Ohio Stadium.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State offensive tackle Luke Campbell gets
Michigan State offensive tackle Luke Campbell gets a hug from his girlfriend Lauren Wilhelm, of Columbus, as the team arrives at Ohio Stadium.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Michigan State can put itself in the driver’s seat in the Big Ten East with a win over Ohio State on Saturday. Follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Eric Coughlin of The Detroit News.

    MICHIGAN STATE VS. OHIO STATE

    When: Saturday, noon

    Where: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

    TV / radio: Fox / WJR 760

    Records: Michigan State 7-2 (5-1 Big Ten), Ohio State 7-2 (5-1)

    Line: Ohio State by 17.5

    MORE COVERAGE

    Niyo: Dantonio’s motivational messages stick with Spartans

    Wojo’s Pigskin Picks: Spartans in Buckeyes’ way again

    MSU-OSU is now the big-stakes game in Big Ten

    Michigan State vs. Ohio State: View from other side

    Containing Ohio State’s Barrett is focus for MSU

    MSU mailbag: Spartans' CFP hopes, TE progress

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE