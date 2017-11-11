Michigan State can put itself in the driver’s seat in the Big Ten East with a win over Ohio State on Saturday. Follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Eric Coughlin of The Detroit News.
MICHIGAN STATE VS. OHIO STATE
When: Saturday, noon
Where: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
TV / radio: Fox / WJR 760
Records: Michigan State 7-2 (5-1 Big Ten), Ohio State 7-2 (5-1)
Line: Ohio State by 17.5
MORE COVERAGE
Niyo: Dantonio’s motivational messages stick with Spartans
Wojo’s Pigskin Picks: Spartans in Buckeyes’ way again
MSU-OSU is now the big-stakes game in Big Ten
Michigan State vs. Ohio State: View from other side
Containing Ohio State’s Barrett is focus for MSU
MSU mailbag: Spartans' CFP hopes, TE progress
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs