Here are five takeaways from Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News following Michigan State’s 48-3 loss at Ohio State on Saturday.

Offensive up front

Before the Spartans got whipped in Columbus on Saturday, their previous largest margin of defeat under Mark Dantonio was 49-7 against Alabama in the 2011 Capital One Bowl. In that game, the Crimson Tide outclassed the Spartans up front on both sides of the ball. The loss to Ohio State had a similar look as Michigan State got pushed around at the line of scrimmage.

The offensive line had all sorts of problems as it managed to create enough space for just 64 rushing yards – the lowest output of the season – while it allowed six sacks. Outside of senior center Brian Allen there is plenty of youth up front and it showed. Sophomore left tackle Cole Chewins, redshirt freshman right tackle Luke Campbell and freshman right guard Kevin Jarvis all struggled as the Buckeyes had their way with the group still looking for cohesion.

Pushed around

Things weren’t a whole lot better on the defensive line as a unit that has had its share of success this season was consistently overmatched against the Buckeyes. They failed to get any sort of consistent pressure, hurried Ohio State quarterbacks just once while not getting a sack, and were pushed back routinely in the run game. The Spartans entered the game the No. 3 rushing defense in the nation, allowing just 87 yards a game on the ground.

It wasn’t all the defensive line as the linebacker crew failed to fill its gaps routinely and Ohio State running backs Mike Weber and J.K. Dobbins were able to get upfield quickly and hit the Spartans for huge chunks of yardage, averaging 8 yards a carry as the Buckeyes gained 335 yards on the ground, the most rushing yards allowed by a Dantonio-coached team at Michigan State.

Ohio State 48, Michigan State 3
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett runs the ball for
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett runs the ball for his second touchdown of the day in the second quarter of their game against Michigan State at Ohio Stadium, November 11, 2017.
Michigan State tight end Matt Sokol drops a pass while
Michigan State tight end Matt Sokol drops a pass while under pressure from Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward in the first quarter.
Ohio State celebrates an 8-yard touchdown pass catch
Ohio State celebrates an 8-yard touchdown pass catch by running back J.K. Dobbins in the second quarter.
Ohio State wide receiver Binjimen Victor runs the ball
Ohio State wide receiver Binjimen Victor runs the ball away from Michigan State cornerback Justin Layne in the third quarter.
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins runs the ball
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins runs the ball in the third quarter.
A Spartan fan looks away from the game in the fourth
A Spartan fan looks away from the game in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State safety Damon Webb, left, intercepts a pass
Ohio State safety Damon Webb, left, intercepts a pass intended for Michigan State wide receiver Darrell Stewart Jr. who was defended by Ohio State cornerback Jordan Fuller in the fourth quarter.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke flicks the
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke flicks the ball to tight end Noah Davis in the fourth quarter.
Michigan State wide receiver Trishton Jackson makes
Michigan State wide receiver Trishton Jackson makes a reception in front of Ohio State cornerback Kendall Sheffield in the fourth quarter.
Michigan State running back Madre London pushes away
Michigan State running back Madre London pushes away Ohio State cornerback Kendall Sheffield during a fourth-quarter pass.
Michigan State quarterback Messiah deWeaver looks for
Michigan State quarterback Messiah deWeaver looks for an open man in the fourth quarter.
Michigan State quarterback Messiah deWeaver lies on
Michigan State quarterback Messiah deWeaver lies on the field after being sacked in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, left, and Michigan
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, left, and Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio chat after the game.
Michigan State running back LJ Scott gets a hug from
Michigan State running back LJ Scott gets a hug from Ohio State linebacker Chris Worley after the game.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio walks off the
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio walks off the field after a 48-3 loss to Ohio State.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio waits with
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio waits with his players before running onto the field for the start of the game.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke is sacked
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke is sacked by Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison, left, and defensive lineman Nick Bosa in the first quarter.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke runs the ball
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke runs the ball in the first quarter.
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is tackled by
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is tackled by Michigan State cornerback Josiah Scott in the first quarter.
Michigan State wide receiver Felton Davis III can't
Michigan State wide receiver Felton Davis III can't hold onto a pass in the first quarter.
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett jumps on a fumbled
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett jumps on a fumbled snap in the first quarter.
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is tackled by
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is tackled by Michigan State cornerback Josh Butler in the first quarter.
Michigan State's Nick Krumm received a penalty for
Michigan State's Nick Krumm received a penalty for running into the kicker on this punt by Ohio State's Drue Chrisman in the first quarter. The penalty was declined.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio argues a penalty
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio argues a penalty in the first quarter.
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett runs the ball for
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett runs the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Michigan State running back Connor Heyward is tackled
Michigan State running back Connor Heyward is tackled by Ohio State safety Kevin Dever, left, and linebacker Zach Turnure while returning a kick in the first quarter.
Ohio State running back Mike Weber runs the ball away
Ohio State running back Mike Weber runs the ball away from Michigan State linebacker Chris Frey in the second quarter.
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer keeps an eye on his
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer keeps an eye on his players in the second quarter.
Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill fumbles the ball
Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill fumbles the ball in the second quarter. The ball was recovered by Ohio State.
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins completes an eight
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins completes an eight yard pass for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Ohio State offensive lineman Billy Price lifts running
Ohio State offensive lineman Billy Price lifts running back J.K. Dobbins into the air after Dobbins caught an 8-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.
Michigan State punter Jake Hartbarger almost gets this
Michigan State punter Jake Hartbarger almost gets this punt blocked by Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward in the second quarter.
Ohio State running back Mike Weber runs the ball 82
Ohio State running back Mike Weber runs the ball 82 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Ohio State running back Mike Weber runs the ball 82
Ohio State running back Mike Weber runs the ball 82 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Ohio State running back Mike Weber runs the ball 82
Ohio State running back Mike Weber runs the ball 82 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Ohio State running back Mike Weber runs the ball 82
Ohio State running back Mike Weber runs the ball 82 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke looks for
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke looks for an open man in the second quarter.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke looks for
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke looks for an open man in the second quarter.
Michigan State wide receiver Cody White is tackled
Michigan State wide receiver Cody White is tackled by Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward after completing a pass in the second quarter.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws passes
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws passes during pregame warm-ups before the start of their game against Ohio State University at Ohio Stadium, in Columbus, Ohio, November 11, 2017.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio receives a
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio receives a hug from Lynn Tucker, of Columbus, during pregame warm-ups. Tucker and Dantonio knew each other from Dantonio's time at Ohio State.
Michigan State wide receiver Hunter Rison catches a
Michigan State wide receiver Hunter Rison catches a pass during pregame warm-ups.
Michigan State warm ups up before the start of the
Michigan State warm ups up before the start of the game.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio talks to his
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio talks to his players during pregame warm-ups.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio keeps an eye
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio keeps an eye on his players during pregame warm-ups.
Cold fans bundle up while cheering for the Spartans
Cold fans bundle up while cheering for the Spartans as they arrive at Ohio Stadium before the start of a game between Michigan State University and Ohio State University at Ohio Stadium, in Columbus, Ohio, November 11, 2017.
Toby Hartbarger, of Waterville, Ohio, shakes hands
Toby Hartbarger, of Waterville, Ohio, shakes hands with his son Michigan State punter Jake Hartbarger as the team arrives at Ohio Stadium.
Michigan State offensive tackle Luke Campbell gets
Michigan State offensive tackle Luke Campbell gets a hug from his girlfriend Lauren Wilhelm, of Columbus, as the team arrives at Ohio Stadium.
    Grounded

    The passing attack for Michigan State had been among the best in the Big Ten the past two weeks as quarterback Brian Lewerke had thrown for 845 yards and six touchdowns while receiver Felton Davis had 20 catches for 276 yards and three touchdowns. However, Lewerke was under pressure from the first snap – he was sacked twice on the opening drive – and the receivers were having trouble getting separation. When the receivers did find room, Lewerke was off-target, no doubt affected by the fact he was continually on the run.

    Davis was held to just one catch for 2 yards, his lowest production of the season, and the fact the Spartans failed to run the ball at all made them one-dimensional. It was a longshot to think Michigan State was going to throw for 400 yards again, but there’s no doubt the passing game came up flat against the Buckeyes.

    Grasping for air

    The Spartans have had their share of tackling problems this season, especially in space when teams get the ball on the edge and allow their playmakers to work. That was again an issue against the Buckeyes, but it was hardly limited to plays on the edge. Those hurt Michigan State, for sure, but the Spartans weren’t a whole lot better between the tackles as Weber averaged 18 yards a carry and Dobbins went for 6.9 yards per carry.

    “I feel like it was a combination of not all 11 executing on our part and maybe some things we could have done differently,” Michigan State safety Khari Willis said. “We definitely weren’t tackling as well. I feel like the games we lost, that’s happened. The three games we lost was not our best tackling.”

    Still ahead

    As one-sided as the loss was, the Spartans are still ahead of where many expected they’d be, and with two victories to close the season – MSU will likely be a big favorite against Maryland and Rutgers – they’ll finish the regular season with nine victories, six more than they had last season. The Spartans will also know they are young and the loss, while painful, should help the team in the next couple of years. So, the blowout was decisive, to say the least, but it’s the sort of growing pains young teams often go through. And if a team can sustain that and still have a chance to win a 10th game in a top-level bowl, then a look back will prove Saturday wasn’t all bad.

    “There’s always value in every experience you have,” Dantonio said, “no matter how negative it can become. There’s gonna be value in that if you learn from it. So, we’re gonna learn from every experience our guys have. Some of it’s you just got to play better, too, and we’ll learn our lessons in that area.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/mattcharboneau

