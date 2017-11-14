Duke's Grayson Allen (3) and Michigan State's Nick Ward (center) will square off again Tuesday night. (Photo: Gerry Broome, Associated Press)

It's never too early for a heavyweight tilt in college basketball. On Tuesday night, fans will get two of them in the same building.

The opener pits the top two-ranked teams in the country, when No. 2 Michigan State takes on No. 1 Duke in the Champions Classic in Chicago. Tip-off is at 7 p.m., and boasts arguably the nation's top team in Duke and the nation's best player in Michigan State sophomore Miles Bridges.

Bridges' teammates are no slouches, either, of course, as the game is billed as a showdown between potential Final Four teams.

Both teams opened with relatively easy victories — Michigan State cruising past North Florida, 98-66, and Duke blasting Elon, 97-68, before pulling away from an upstart Utah Valley, 99-69.

The game will be followed by Kansas and Kentucky, ranked Nos. 4 and 7, respectively, in the Associated Press Top 25.

MICHIGAN STATE VS. DUKE

What: Champions Classic

Tip-off: 7 p.m. Tuesday, United Center, Chicago

TV/radio: ESPN/WJR

Records: No. 2 MSU is 1-0. No. 1 Duke is 2-0.

Note: Kentucky-Kansas will follow at approximately 9:30 p.m.

MORE COVERAGE

Clash of the titans: 'No bigger stage' than MSU vs. Duke

MSU rotation remains work in progress for Izzo

2017-18 MICHIGAN STATE BASKETBALL SCHEDULE