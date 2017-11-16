Michigan State forward Kenny Goins is expected to miss a “couple weeks” after a mild knee sprain. (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News)

Michigan State junior forward Kenny Goins will miss “a couple weeks” with a knee injury, according to the program’s Twitter account.

According to the tweet, Goins suffered a “mild sprain of his left knee.”

Kenny Goins will be out of action for a couple weeks after suffering a mild sprain of his left knee. — Spartan Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) November 16, 2017

The 6-foot-7, 230-pound Goins played 15 minutes in Michigan State’s 88-81 loss to Duke in the Champions Classic, chipping in four points, three rebounds and a pair of blocked shots. He averaged 3.4 points and 4.5 rebounds in 18.3 minutes a game last season.