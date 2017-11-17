CLOSE Bob Wojnowski and John Niyo talk to CMU and former UM quarterback Shane Morris, former Spartan Nick Hill, and former Wolverine Chris Howard about this weekend's key games. Also: Matt Charboneau on his Top 25. The Detroit News

Gerald Holmes (Photo: Michael Hickey, Getty Images)

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski predict the outcome of the Michigan State-Maryland game.

Matt Charboneau: The Spartans could have a slow start on Senior Day as they’re still likely stinging from last week’s beatdown at Ohio State. But it won’t take long for the Spartans to take over against an undermanned Maryland squad that runs the ball well but has been riddled by injuries. It’s a game Michigan State needs to rebuild some confidence and head into the final week of the season trying to regain some momentum. Michigan State, 38-17

Angelique S. Chengelis: The Spartans are coming off the blowout loss at Ohio State and their seniors will be playing their final game at Spartan Stadium. MSU gave up a program-high six sacks and gained just 64 rushing yards. The Spartans will regain their winning form against Maryland, which trailed 28-0 to Michigan by halftime last week. It has been a challenging season for Maryland because of numerous quarterback injuries, and if Max Bortenschlager, who led the Terps to a couple wins this season, is healthy, he will get the start. He did not play last week against Michigan and Ryan Brand got the start and played the whole game. The Terps defense will play hard, but MSU will get its run game going and quarterback Brian Lewerke will be too much to handle. Michigan State, 28-10

John Niyo: It's a Senior Day without many seniors for the Spartans. But Mark Dantonio and his staff have done a good job getting Michigan State to rebound off bad losses. And Maryland is a pretty good opponent to do that against right now. Michigan State, 28-17

Bob Wojnowski: The Spartans likely will experience an emotional letdown after the thumping in Columbus, but against the beaten-down Terps, it shouldn’t matter. Maryland showed some energy in the second half against Michigan with fourth-string QB Ryan Brand, so Michigan State is on alert. The Spartans are still in position for a fine season and a good bowl, and after a sluggish start in this one, they’ll play like they know it. Michigan State, 37-17

MORE COVERAGE

Wojo’s Pigskin Picks: Michigan must go forward into the past

MSU’s Lewerke looks to bounce back vs. Maryland

Michigan State’s seniors have seen it all

MSU mailbag: Spartans bowling, Duke fallout