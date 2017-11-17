Michigan State's uniform for the tournament is green and bronze. (Photo: Nike)

Michigan State heads to Portland, Ore., next week to take part in the Phil Knight Invitational, a 16-team event that will celebrate the 80th birthday of Nike’s founder.

To mark the event, Nike created commemorative uniforms for each of the teams. Michigan State’s uniform is all green, with bronze lettering and numbers, and a bronze Spartan helmet on the sides of the shorts.

In addition, all the tournament teams will be wearing versions of Nike's Kyrie 3, PG1, Kobe AD and KD10 shoes. The shoes were designed as all black with bronze highlights. Both the uniforms and shoes were designed to copy Knight’s personal style, which often consists of wearing all black with sunglasses.

The Spartans open the tournament against DePaul on Thursday and will play again on Friday and Sunday. The Michigan State women’s team takes on Connecticut on Saturday.

More: MSU mailbag: Spartans bowling, Duke fallout