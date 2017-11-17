Draymond Green (Photo: Ryan Kang, AP)

A civil lawsuit against Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has been halted in a California court, according to a report by WILX in Lansing.

Alameda County (Calif.) Superior Court Judge Ioana Petrou ruled that the case brought by former MSU football player Jermaine Edmondson should not have been filed in California, according to the report.

Petrou said that because the incident occurred in East Lansing, and witnesses to the case live in Michigan, the lawsuit should be filed in Michigan, WILX reported.

Edmondson sued Green over an alleged 2016 assault in East Lansing. Green was charged with misdemeanor assault, but that charge was dropped and Green paid a fine for a noise violation.