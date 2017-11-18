Lorenzo Harrison III of the Maryland Terrapins scores a second half touchdown past the tackle of Kenny Willekes. (Photo: Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)

East Lansing — How appropriate, this game and the way in which Michigan State won.

The Spartans continued Saturday with their 2017 Redemption Tour in a snow-fest at Spartan Stadium. They won, beating Maryland, 17-7. And never mind that it wasn’t graceful, or dynamic, or a contest critical enough to keep, during the second half, more than a few hundred fans in the stands, accompanied by their brandy-cask-carrying St. Bernards.

It was a tough-out tussle, indeed, fought more against snow-swirls and wind and a dropping thermometer than against a lower-caste Terrapins team that couldn’t match the Spartans’ brawn.

What counted for the Spartans wasn’t only that they are now, rather astoundingly, a potential close-out triumph over Rutgers from finishing their autumn calendar with a 9-3 record.

What mattered is how they won Saturday. They won with their not-so-elegant 2017 blueprint. A lot of defense. And just enough heft up front to allow LJ Scott and Gerald Holmes time and room to chomp yardage and keep quarterback Brian Lewerke from depending upon drive-sustaining passes, which generally has been required for a Spartans conquest in this increasingly remarkable season of football in East Lansing.

Close to the vest

Saturday was a day better-suited to throwing snowballs. Lewerke’s numbers confirmed as much. He was 2-for-14 passing. The Spartans got 20 air yards.

They got overly conservative at the end, absolutely. The Terrapins scored one fourth-quarter TD and nearly stabbed the Spartans for another after MSU decided to sit tight on its lead.

And yet you could understand a coaching staff’s approach, given Saturday’s sled-dog conditions.

They were going to win this with ingredients head coach Mark Dantonio, his lieutenants, and a bunch of kids looking for a new and improved profile in 2017 had early this fall turned into a blue-ribbon recipe.

They used defense, muscle, and a minimum of sloppiness, all on a day and evening when ugly stuff might have happened, given that Saturday’s climate was like something from that old Jack Nicholson craze-flick, “The Shining”.

Complete turnaround

What counted as this Currier and Ives portrait was completed was this:

The Spartans are 8-3. They are one Saturday victory from numerically and spiritually reversing their 2016 dive-bomb of a season when they somehow concocted a 3-9 record a few months after making college football’s playoff semifinals.

This speaks to a program that decided last year’s earthquake could only be offset with similar seismology in 2017.

So, the Spartans have made the ground shake again in East Lansing. Clean up at Rutgers next weekend, nothing that can be assumed when a young team is still seeking its old Dantonio-grade flash and fury, and they’ll be 9-3 and headed somewhere toasty for the holidays.

That’s a rather extraordinary story. It added another chapter Saturday, a tale colored by the snow spinning against Spartan Stadium’s lights, and by the hardscrabble football being played below by a team that has gotten back its identity.

Lynn.henning@detroitnews.com

Twitter.com/Lynn_Henning