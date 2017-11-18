Michigan State plays its final home game of the season on Saturday at 4 p.m. against Maryland. Follow the action with live updates throughout the game by Eric Coughlin of The Detroit News.
MICHIGAN STATE VS. MARYLAND
When: Saturday, 4 p.m.
Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing
TV / radio: Fox / WJR 760
Records: Michigan State 7-3 (5-2 Big Ten), Maryland 4-6 (2-5)
Line: Michigan State by 15
