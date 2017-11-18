LJ Scott of the Michigan State Spartans tries to run through the tackle of Antoine Brooks Jr. (Photo: Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)

East Lansing — Michigan State has played in miserable weather most of the season, so it was fitting that its Senior Day matchup with Maryland started in a rainstorm that quickly turned to snow, creating conditions that were far from ideal.

No problem for No. 22 Michigan State as it got the running game going for the first time in weeks to beat Maryland, 17-7, in front of an announced crowd of 70,216 at Spartan Stadium.

LJ Scott ran for 147 yards on 29 carries as Michigan State (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten) gained 271 as a team. Quarterback Brian Lewerke added 63 yards and Gerald Holmes had 64 yards on 11 carries. Lewerke was 2-for-13 passing for 20 yards in the poor conditions, though the Spartans had their share of drops.

Maryland (4-7, 2-6) didn’t fare much better as it had trouble moving the ball until midway through the fourth quarter when it got a 4-yard touchdown run from Lorenzo Harrison. That sparked the Terps, who moved into Michigan State territory in the final 3 minutes, but the comeback attempt faltered when the a 36-yard field-goal attempt from Henry Darmstadter sailed wide right.

The Spartans, ranked 17th in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, entered the game with an outside chance to win the Big Ten East, but Ohio State’s victory over Illinois wiped that out. Michigan State closes the regular season next week at Rutgers with a chance to get nine wins and a spot in a top bowl game.

A bowl game would likely offer better conditions than those Saturday as the rain was coming down well before kickoff and by late in the first quarter it had turned primarily to snow. None of it was conducive to high-quality offensive football.

Michigan State had the most success, following Scott and the offensive line as Scott capped the Spartans’ first possession with a 1-yard touchdown run to give Michigan State a 7-0 lead with 7:48 left in the first quarter.

The Spartans went three-and-out on the next drive with three incomplete passes, forcing a return to the ground on the next possession as Scott carried six times on the eight-play drive that was completed when Lewerke scampered 25 yards for the touchdown to put Michigan State ahead, 14-0, on the first play of the second quarter.

The Michigan State defense forced a fumble on the next drive that was recovered by Brandon Randle, but after Holmes ripped off a 13-yard run, the senior fumbled at the 1-yard line on the next play to stall the drive. The teams traded punts the rest of the way to halftime.

Michigan State had 13 first downs in the first half to three for Maryland while the Spartans outgained the Terrapins, 198-68.

The second half featured plenty more punting, and Michigan State extended the lead to 17-0 on a 27-yard field goal from Matt Coghlin with 1:32 left in the third quarter before Harrison got Maryland on the board with 9:50 to play in the fourth.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/mattcharboneau