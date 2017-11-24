Miles Bridges, who is averaging 19.7 points and seven rebounds in three games, will not start and coach Tom Izzo said Bridges’ minutes will be predicated on how he feels as the game progresses. (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News)

Portland, Ore. — Michigan State sophomore Miles Bridges will play against Connecticut on Friday in the semifinals of the PK80 Invitational.

The Spartans standout injured his left ankle Sunday in a home victory over Stony Brook and was held out of Thursday’s victory over DePaul, the opening game of the tournament.

Bridges, who is averaging 19.7 points and seven rebounds in three games, will not start and coach Tom Izzo said Bridges’ minutes will be predicated on how he feels as the game progresses.

The Spartans will start junior Matt McQuaid for the second straight game. In the victory over DePaul, McQuaid scored a career-high 20 points and made a career-best six 3-pointers.

The game is scheduled to start at midnight.

