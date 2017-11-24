DePaul forward Jaylen Butz, top right, guards Michigan State forward Jaren Jackson Jr. during the first half. (Photo: Troy Wayrynen / Associated Press)

Portland, Ore. — Michigan State was without Miles Bridge on Thursday night, so it needed someone to pick up the slack.

Enter junior Matt McQuaid, who entered the starting lineup for the first time this season and responded with a career-high 20 points to help No. 4 Michigan State overcome a sloppy first half to pull away and beat DePaul, 73-51, in the first round the of the PK80 Invitational at the Moda Center.

McQuaid was 6-for-8 from 3-point range, the six 3-pointers also a career-best. Three of his long-distance shots helped spark a 14-0, second-half Spartans run by the Spartans which broke open a time game midway through the second half. McQuaid got the run started with a three before Joshua Langford scored five straight. McQuaid then capped it with two more 3-pointers as DePaul never threatened again.

Michigan State (3-1) advances to take on Connecticut at midnight Friday night/Saturday morning in the Victory Bracket semifinals at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Connecticut defeated Oregon, 71-63, earlier on Thursday. North Carolina and Arkansas will face off in the other semifinal.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Spartans, while Langford added 10 points and Cassius Winston had 10 points, eight assists and eight rebounds.

Eli Cain and Max Struz each scored 12 to lead DePaul (1-3) while Tre’Darius McCallum added 11 points for the Blue Demons.

Michigan State was out of sync for most of the first half, clearly looking like a team without its best player. The Spartans committed nine turnovers in the opening half that turned into 12 DePaul points. Michigan State also committed 13 fouls as the Blue Demons took advantage by going 11-for-15 from the free-throw line.

Despite the erratic play, the Spartans managed to open a 20-15 lead after a Jackson layup. But DePaul answered with an 11-0 run to go ahead 26-20, the final six points of the surge all coming from the free-throw line.

Michigan State responded with a 9-0 run as Jackson scored four straight followed by five in a from McQuaid to put the Spartans up, 29-26. But after DePaul got a couple free throws and Xavier Tillman scored on a putback, the Blue Demons got a 3-pointer at the buzzer from Cain to tie the score at 31 headed to the locker room.

Bridges went through warm-ups with the Spartans but did not play. He injured his left ankle on Sunday in a win over Stony Brook. His status for the Connecticut game remains questionable as the Spartans will get Saturday off before finishing the tournament on Sunday.

