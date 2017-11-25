Michigan State's Jaren Jackson (2) shoots over Connecticut's Terry Larrier (22) during the first half. (Photo: Timothy J. Gonzelez / Associated Press)

Portland, Ore. — Another slow start mattered little to Michigan State on Friday night.

That’s because the Spartans took off in the second half, sparked by in impressive surge from Cassius Winston to knock off Connecticut, 77-57, in the semifinals of the PK80 Invitational Victory Bracket at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

No. 4 Michigan State (4-1) advances to play No. 9 North Carolina in the championship game at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Winston finished with a career-high 28 points and handed out five assists to lead the Spartans, but it was his 12 points in a four-minute stretch late in the second half that allowed Michigan State to pull away from the Huskies. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Michigan State while Nick Ward added 11 points and nine rebounds.

Jalen Adams scored 22 for Connecticut (4-1) while Terry Larrier scored 18 and Alterique Gilbert chipped in 10 points.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 77, Connecticut 57

It was a sloppy start to the game as Michigan State made just one of its first eight shots and was 4-for-17 before the shots started to fall. Connecticut had opened an 18-12 lead after two straight 3-pointers from Jalen Adams, but the Spartans responded with a 14-3 run to take a 26-21 lead with just more than five minutes to play in the first half.

It started with a 3-pointer from Cassius Winston, who followed that with a drive to the basket for a nifty layup. Jaren Jackson Jr. then hit a 3-pointer as Nick Ward added a pair of layups with Joshua Langford chipping in a bucket.

The Huskies answered by outscoring the Spartans 6-2 to close the half as Michigan State took a 28-27 lead into the locker room.

Miles Bridges did not start but entered the game with 16:08 to play in the first half. He played five minutes in the opening half and scored two points while grabbing three rebounds and handing out an assist. Bridges, who missed the DePaul game on Thursday because of a sprained left ankle, finished with six points and eight rebounds in 17 minutes.

Michigan State scored the first six points of the second half and eventually pushed the lead to 10 thanks to a 3-pointer from Winston and a jumper from Bridges. Connecticut answered with five straight before Jackson scored on a drive to put the Spartans ahead, 47-40, with just more than 12 minutes to play.

Not long afterwards Winston started to take control and helped the Spartans put the game away.

